New Orleans Saints had four players selected to The Associated Press NFL All-Pro First Team and two the second-team rosters. The players are WR Michael Thomas (Unanimous), RT Ryan Ramczyk, LB Demario Davis, KR/PR Deonte Harris (only Rookie), DE Cam Jordan, ST J.T. Gray.

Michael Thomas has had an outstanding year for New Orleans. Thomas and Patriots, CB Stephon Gilmore, were the only two unanimous selections to the All-Pro first team. Thomas led the league in receptions (149) and reception yards (1,725), and receiving yards per game (107.8) in the 2019 regular season. He also broke WR Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record (143) and several other NFL record's in 2019.

KR/PR specialist Deonte Harris was the only rookie selected by the AP voters to the first -team. Harris led the league in Kick & Punt Return yards (982), Kick & Punt returns (60), all-purpose yards (1,037)and 1 touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

LB Demario Davis had tackles (111), sacks (4), passes defended (12), quarterback hits (9), and one interception in 2019 for the Saints. Davis, DE Cam Jordan, and Marshon Lattimore are the heart and soul of the New Orleans Saints defensive unit. Davis' consistent and play-making ability has help to propel the Saints into the NFC Wild Card Playoff round.

RT Ryan Ramczyk was a Pro Bowl snub, but has received the honor of being voted onto the AP All-Pro first team. Ramczyk played 99% (1058) of the team's offensive snaps and 19% of special team's snaps in 2019. He did not allow 0 QB sacks this season, but allowed 1 QB hit, and 20 QB pressures. PFF grades him at 91.0 overall and a 91.8 run blocking grade for 2019.

Saints players selected to the second-team roster were DE Cam Jordan and Special Teamer, J.T. Gray.

The entire AP All-Pro 2019 first-team roster selected by a panel of 50 media members are:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS