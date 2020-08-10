Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Ceedy Duce: "Time to pave a way for my own image" - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

BtBoylan

 "Time to pave a way for my own image." The proclamation came from the New Orleans Saints second-year DB, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.  His new name is Ceedy Duce. 

  

The #22 on the back of New Orleans Saints jerseys will have a new name. Chauncey or C.J. Gardner-Johnson announced he would officially change his name to Ceedy Duce via his Instagram account on Sunday. CJGJ/Ceedy Duce has changed his name before while playing from the University of Florida. During his first two seasons, fans knew the former Gator as Chauncey Gardner Jr. Before his Junior year, he switched his name last name to Gardner-Johnson to honor his step-father Brian Johnson, who raised him. 

The formerly known Gardner-Johnson said this on his Instagram.

The 2019 fourth-round draft pick appeared in all 16 games for the Saints during his rookie season. The PFWA All-Rookie selection made 7 starts finishing with 46 tackles, 1 interception, 8 pass defenses, and a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Saints expect him to play in multiple roles in the defensive backfield in 2020.

Saints News Network’s John Hendrix named him the 23rd "Most Important Saints Player" for 2020. (Read the Full Article Here)

Gardner-Johnson looks to be the favorite for handling slot duties for the Saints defense in 2020. The team did re-sign P.J. Williams in early April, so there could be competition and splitting time between the two as the nickel back.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is one of the most important second-year players the Saints have going into the new season, and he should be called upon to make an impact for Dennis Allen’s defense.

Whether Gardner-Johnson or Duce is on the back of #22’s jersey in 2020, the Saints expect him to be a dominant player in the New Orleans defensive secondary. The second-year player appears to be another draft-night steal for the Saints.  In his sophomore season, his role will grow, just as his new name will in the Who Dat Nation.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Pass Rushers!  Projecting the Saints Defensive Ends for 2020

Roster spots at the talented Defensive End/Pass Rusher position are all but established for the Saints. But this position must answer a bigger question for the team to have even more success in 2020.

Bob Rose

Saints Training Camp: 2 Players Re-Activated and COVID-19 Protocols Updated (Week 2)

The New Orleans Saints reactivated LB Kaden Ellis and LS Zack Wood from their Reserve/COVID-19 designations earlier this week. Both had their COVID-19 re-tests and received negative results.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 7, Terron Armstead

Terron Armstead gutted out another season for the Saints, and it was one of his best. New Orleans will need him to do it again in 2020.

John Hendrix

Projecting the Offensive Tackles to earn spots on the Saints 2020 Roster

The New Orleans Saints' final 53-man roster will be tightly contested. The Saints News Network projects the team's Offensive Tackles to earn spots in 2020.

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 10, Emmanuel Sanders

Emmanuel Sanders will give the Saints something they haven't had in years, and it should pay off big for their offense.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Projecting the Defensive Tackles to make the Saints 53-man Roster

The Saints interior defensive line is expected to again dominate opponents in 2020.

Bob Rose

The ABC's of Saints 'training camp'

Saints training camp is a week away, and we look at host of players and topics that will be worth monitoring.

John Hendrix

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 9, Jared Cook

Jared Cook didn't find his groove until the back half of the season, but ended up becoming one of the hottest Saints players of 2019.

John Hendrix

Saints Countdown to Kickoff: A Trio of Running Backs who Electrified  the Superdome

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff is less than 36 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13th, 2020.

BtBoylan

Top 25 Saints of 2020: No. 11, Malcolm Jenkins

The return of Malcolm Jenkins should only help the Saints defense in 2020, while giving them a huge boost of leadership and coverage skills.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan