Ceedy Duce: "Time to pave a way for my own image" - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

"Time to pave a way for my own image." The proclamation came from the New Orleans Saints second-year DB, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. His new name is Ceedy Duce.

The #22 on the back of New Orleans Saints jerseys will have a new name. Chauncey or C.J. Gardner-Johnson announced he would officially change his name to Ceedy Duce via his Instagram account on Sunday. CJGJ/Ceedy Duce has changed his name before while playing from the University of Florida. During his first two seasons, fans knew the former Gator as Chauncey Gardner Jr. Before his Junior year, he switched his name last name to Gardner-Johnson to honor his step-father Brian Johnson, who raised him.

The formerly known Gardner-Johnson said this on his Instagram.

"Officially changing my name to Ceedy Duce. No more Chauncey or C.J Garnder-Johnson. Time to pave a way for my own image that I want no more judgement thoughts on me because you really don't know me until you understand me as a person. I won't speak unless spoken to."

The 2019 fourth-round draft pick appeared in all 16 games for the Saints during his rookie season. The PFWA All-Rookie selection made 7 starts finishing with 46 tackles, 1 interception, 8 pass defenses, and a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Saints expect him to play in multiple roles in the defensive backfield in 2020.

Saints News Network’s John Hendrix named him the 23rd "Most Important Saints Player" for 2020. (Read the Full Article Here)

Gardner-Johnson looks to be the favorite for handling slot duties for the Saints defense in 2020. The team did re-sign P.J. Williams in early April, so there could be competition and splitting time between the two as the nickel back. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is one of the most important second-year players the Saints have going into the new season, and he should be called upon to make an impact for Dennis Allen’s defense.

Whether Gardner-Johnson or Duce is on the back of #22’s jersey in 2020, the Saints expect him to be a dominant player in the New Orleans defensive secondary. The second-year player appears to be another draft-night steal for the Saints. In his sophomore season, his role will grow, just as his new name will in the Who Dat Nation.

