Saints Hall Of Famer Reggie Bush Hangs Portrait In Nissan Heisman House
New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer Reggie Aflred Bush has officially returned to the Nissan Heisman House with a quizzical video he posted on social media. Bush smiled as he re-hung his portrait in the Heisman Hall.
The Heisman Trust reinstated Bush in April after the sudden rise in student-athletes entering NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals allowed by the NCAA. These developments could lead to the reinstatement of his and USC's statistics in the NCAA record books.
Bush has maintained his position that he did not have an improper relationship with an alleged sports agent while attending USC and is currently suing the NCAA for defamation. During the Trojans' championship run under former head coach Pete Carroll, the collegiate sports governing body erased the football program's 13 victories.
The New Orleans Saints drafted Reggie Bush as the second overall draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Under Sean Payton, Bush thrived as a playmaker out of the backfield during his tenure with the Saints. He played five seasons before signing with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.
He was an essential member of the New Orleans Saints team who won the Lombardi Trophy against the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 44, 34-17.
Reggie Bush, 39, played for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills before retiring after the 2016 NFL season. During his AP All-Pro (2008) career with the Saints, he amassed 4,232 yards and 29 touchdowns via rushing, receiving, punt, and kickoff returns. The New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame inducted Bush in 2019.
NFL STATS
- Rushing attempts: 1,286
- Rushing yards: 5,490
- Receptions: 477
- Receiving yards: 3,598
- Return yards: 929
- Total touchdowns: 58
REGGIE BUSH'S COLLEGIATE AND PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS
- Super Bowl champion (XLIV)
- First-team All-Pro (2008)
- NFL PFWA All-Rookie Team (2006)
- New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame
- BCS National Championship (2004) [1][a]
- 2× AP National champion (2003, 2004)
- Heisman Trophy (2005)
- Doak Walker Award (2005)
- Walter Camp Award (2005)
- AP College Football Player of the Year (2005)
- Sporting News Player of the Year (2005)
- 2× Chic Harley Award (2004, 2005)
- Jim Brown Trophy (2005)
- 2× Consensus All-American (2004, 2005)
- 2× Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year (2004, 2005)
- 2× First-team All-Pac-10 (2004, 2005)