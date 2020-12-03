Week 13: Saints Thursday Injury Report

New Orleans Saints injury report on Thursday in Week 13 ahead of the Saints vs. Falcons game on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport crashed the Saints' injury report with a listed concussion which may have been sustained at Wednesday's practice.

Players not participating in Thursday's practice for a second-straight day were WR Marquez Callaway (knee), WR Deonte Harris (neck), CB Janoris Jenkins (knee), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring).

If Harris and Callaway remain on tomorrow's report, New Orleans may turn to wide receiver Austin Carr and running back Alvin Kamara as possible replacements as return specialists.

In Atlanta, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley did not practice for the Falcons on Thursday. Receiver Ridley had limited participation.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

WR Marquez Callaway (knee), WR Deonte Harris (neck), CB Janoris Jenkins (knee), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring)

Thursday

WR Marquez Callaway (knee), DE Marcus Davenport (concussion), WR Deonte Harris (neck), CB Janoris Jenkins (knee), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

RB Alvin Kamara (foot), WR Michael Thomas (ankle)

Thursday

RB Alvin Kamara (foot), WR Michael Thomas (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

G Andrus Peat (concussion)

Thursday

G Andrus Peat (concussion)

Nov 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II (21) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA FALCONS

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

G James Carpenter (groin), CB Kendall Sheffield (illness)

Thursday

G James Carpenter (groin), RB Todd Gurley (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), C Alex Mack (not injury related), CB Kendall Sheffield (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), RB Todd Gurley (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), K Younghoe Koo (right quadricep), WR Calvin Ridley (foot, ankle)

Thursday

DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), WR Calvin Ridley (foot, ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

RB Keith Smith (knee)

Thursday

K Younghoe Koo (right quadricep), RB Keith Smith (knee)