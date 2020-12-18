Saints Owner Gayle Benson Brightens Christmas for Families

Saints and Pelicans Owner Mrs. Gayle Benson made Christmas brighter for families in Louisiana and Alabama after paying off hundreds of layaway orders at three different Walmart locations

Saints and Pelicans Owner Mrs. Gayle Benson made Christmas brighter for families in Louisiana and Alabama after paying off hundreds of layaway orders at three different Walmart locations in Louisiana on Tchoupitoulas, Mall Drive in Alexandria, and Parkway East in Birmingham, Alabama. 2020 has been a tough year for many and some families were concerned about how they were going to pay their layaways. Walmart’s managers shared the good news with customers that their layaway accounts were paid in full.

“We’re just so thankful that Mrs. Benson did such a wonderful, wonderful act of kindness. So many people in our area have been affected by the pandemic, and this goes a long way in helping them out. Having someone like Mrs. Benson is very important to us at Walmart, and she is directly affecting the community in ways we could never imagine. We could not be more thankful for this extreme act of kindness." Towns.

Mrs. Benson retired as an interior designer and married New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner the late Tom Benson. Generous philanthropic giving sprees are not new to Mrs. Benson. In 2018, she paid off 408 orders at the store for a price tag of $100,000.

Her random acts of kindness are a welcomed sight amid the COVID-19 pandemic, loss of jobs and homes, and loved ones. Many are suffering loss, grief, illness, and financial difficulties, but Mrs. Benson proves acts of kindness always help in the holiday season.