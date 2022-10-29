Much has been made of the New Orleans Saints injury woes on offense. Wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry will miss their fifth and fourth straight games, respectively, when their team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Jameis Winston, Adam Trautman, and Andrus Peat have also missed time with injuries this season.

The offense has managed to put up yards and points despite the injuries. However, a poorly performing defense has plummeted even further, in part, because of the injury absence of one player — Marshon Lattimore. An abdomen injury will force the elite cornerback to miss a fourth straight game this Sunday.

The 2-5 Saints have a defense that ranks just 14th on the year, giving up an average of 340 yards per game. Their usually formidable run defense has been inconsistent, at best, because of poor tackling and erratic performances up front. It’s seeped over into their pass defense as well, showing concerning signs even before Lattimore's injury.

New Orleans takes on a 2-4 Las Vegas team with firepower on the offensive side. The Raiders are third in points scored and average 367 yards of total offense per game, ranking ninth. Vegas has had much of their success on the ground in recent weeks, but have the receiving weapons to put up prolific passing numbers behind QB Derek Carr.

In a must-win situation for both clubs, here’s how the Saints pass defense matches up against Carr and his Vegas weapons.

New Orleans Pass Defense

28.6 points per game (31st)

217.3 passing yards/game (16th)

63% completion percentage

10 touchdowns

1 interception (31st)

15 sacks/30 QB hits

33.3% 3rd Down Percentage (4th)

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) battles for position with New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27). Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

The Saints have allowed over 242 yards through the air in their last four games. Four receivers have had 100-yard outings over that span, with three others gaining over 70 yards. A New Orleans secondary that was thought to be a team strength entering the year is currently in battered shambles.

Not only is Lattimore out, but veteran CB Bradley Roby was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Paulson Adebo is listed as questionable after being limited in practice this week by knee/ankle issues that have plagued him all season.

The good news is that rookie CB Alontae Taylor, a second-round choice, finally saw his first extensive action against Arizona and was impressive. Taylor was one of the few defenders who showed up for New Orleans that night, giving up just one reception on six targets.

Veterans Chris Harris Jr. and Justin Evans will handle slot duties and even more if Adebo can't go. They can't play the physical man coverage that the Saints want to employ with Lattimore, Adebo, Taylor, and Roby. New Orleans also hasn't gotten good safety play from either Tyrann Mathieu or Marcus Maye.

Mathieu has the team’s only interception, a ridiculous stat itself, but he and Maye have been consistently out of position. Neither has showed the range or playmaking abilities that were expected when signed.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have gotten strong play from linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner, the most consistent part of the defense this season. Davis continues to be outstanding in coverage, but also a tremendously effective blitzer. He has seven pressures and a team-high 5 sacks this season, equalling his career high.

The team’s ailing secondary could be helped more by a more consistent pass rush. Veteran DE Cameron Jordan (4.5, 8 pressures) is the only player other than Davis with more than 1.5 sacks. Fellow DE Marcus Davenport has a team-high 11 pressures, but only a half sack. Carl Granderson and Tanoh Kpassagnon are capable edge depth, but have only combined for a half sack and four pressures.

The Saints defensive tackles have provided zero disruption, either as pass rushers or run defenders. Outside of the safeties, David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Malcolm Roach have made up the most disappointing unit on the entire team.

Raiders Passing Attack

27.2 points per game (3rd)

238.7 passing yards/game (12th)

63.5% completion percentage

9 touchdowns/4 interceptions

12 sacks

40.6% 3rd Down Percentage (12th)

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball in for a touchdown pursued by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27). Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Many expected that the 2022 Raiders would rely heavily on their passing attack, but they've emerged with a powerful running game over the last three weeks. Nine-year veteran QB Derek Carr has averaged 10 less pass attempts over the last three games compared to the first three outings of the year.

Carr, 31, has completed 63.5% of his throws for 1,520 yards with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He had outings of 295 yards and 303 yards in the first three games, but has been a more efficient passer in the last month, not tossing an interception in his last 112 throws.

Reunited with college teammate WR Davante Adams this offseason, Carr has a trio of pass catchers as dangerous as any in the league. Adams, considered one of the NFL's premier wideouts, has four outings of at least 95 yards and 37 receptions for 509 yards and five scores.

Hunter Renfrow is an elite possession receiver and has 17 catches for 160 yards despite missing two games. Tight end Darren Waller is a matchup nightmare for defenses. He’s been slowed by a hamstring injury that has him questionable this week, but has 16 receptions for 175 yards.

Sep 21, 2020; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) after a catch against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wideout Mack Hollins (19 catches, 317 yards, 2 scores) is an underrated third receiver. Foster Moreau will see more snaps at tight end if Waller is limited. Both Renfrow and Waller have 1,000-yard seasons to their resume’.

Star RB Josh Jacobs isn't used often as a receiver, but is a dangerous check-down option for Carr. Backups Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are also capable receivers out of the backfield.

Carr has underrated mobility, but also gets the ball out quickly from the pocket. He has to, because the Las Vegas line struggles to give him consistent protection. Carr was sacked five times in the season opener and no more than two in a game since, but is among the most pressured quarterbacks in the league.

Left tackle Kolton Miller is the team’s best blocker and rookie LG Dylan Parham shows potential. The rest of the Raiders line has looked vulnerable several times over the last two years.

What to Expect

Sep 21, 2020; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cam Jordan (94) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In two career matchups against the Saints, Carr has completed 68% of his passes for 603 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. During a 2020 meeting won by the Raiders, 34-24, Waller tortured Saints defensive backs for 12 receptions and 105 yards.

Carr is one of the league's best play-action passers, but a struggling Saints defense could limit that by stopping the run. It’s something they haven't consistently been able to do this season.

New Orleans will need to disrupt Carr with their front seven, who has the talent to change the flow of a game. Expect Saints safeties to play a two-high alignment to help protect their depleted corners.

Young cornerbacks Taylor and Adebo will be tested against the Raider wideouts, but the Saints safeties and linebackers need to contain Waller.

Even though short-handed in the secondary, the Saints must prevent the big plays that have plagued them in recent weeks, while still preventing easy releases for the Raiders receivers.

