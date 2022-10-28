Reeling Saints Run Defense Needs to Revive Against Raiders Run Game

The 2-5 New Orleans Saints host the 2-4 Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday in a must-win for both squads. What's been most surprising about the Saints disappointing start has been the poor performance of their defense, especially against the run.

New Orleans ranks 14th in total defense, giving up an average of 340 yards per game. Opponents are averaging 28.6 points against them, ranking a lowly 31st. Some of that is skewed because opponents have returned four turnovers for touchdowns against the offense and been set up in great field position by several other turnovers.

The Saints had one of the NFL's most formidable run defenses from 2018 through last year. That has decidedly not been the case in 2022. They’ll now face a Raiders offense that is able to beat defenses in several ways. Las Vegas is third in points scored and ranks ninth in total offense with an average of 367 yards per game.

The Raiders have played a much more physical brand of football in recent weeks. In the past, New Orleans would crush that strategy, but have been pushed around by several opponents this year. Will they be able to step up and handle the Vegas ground game?

New Orleans Run Defense

28.6 points per game (31st)

123 rushing yards/game (22nd)

4.6 per rush (22nd)

7 rushing touchdowns

27 tackles for loss

33.3% 3rd Down Percentage (4th)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have held three opponents under 100 yards rushing. In the other four contests, they've surrendered an astounding average of over 158 yards on the ground. Teams are successfully bullying the Saints at the line of scrimmage, after the opposite was true over the previous five seasons.

The disappointment starts up front, where New Orleans defensive tackles have been practically invisible in 2022. This unit has failed to get consistent push into opposing backfields, allowing runners multiple lanes into the second level. David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Malcolm Roach have all shown the ability to be effective run-stoppers.

The failure of the defensive tackles has caused the Saints defensive ends to be overwhelmed along the edge. Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport are terrific run defenders, as is Tanoh Kpassagnon. Without penetration along the interior, opposing blockers can open up lanes inside of the ends and take them out of a play or bounce a run outside if they pinch in.

New Orleans safeties have been little help. Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu were brought in to replace starters Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins this offseason, but have offered little defensive resistance.

Mathieu is the primary culprit for a unit that has had awful tackling, both in positioning and effort. Maye has been banged up and hasn't been in the lineup consistently.

The most consistent part of the defense has been standout linebacker play from Demario Davis and Pete Werner. Davis got off to a slow start, but has come on strong and has five tackles for loss among 40 total stops. One of the best defenders in the game, Davis has elite play recognition and sideline-to-sideline speed to track down ball carriers.

Werner is having a spectacular second season. He leads the team with 60 stops, including an NFL-high 45 solo tackles. His recognition has improved and he has tenacious pursuit of a runner through traffic or in the open field.

Raiders Rushing Attack

27.2 points per game (3rd)

128.5 rushing yards/game (11th)

5.4 per carry (3rd)

5 rushing touchdowns

40.6% 3rd Down Percentage (12th)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores on a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas failed to rush for 100 yards in any of their first three games but have made a commitment to their ground game over the last month. In the last three games, they've rushed for 531 yards, an average of 177 per contest.

Four-year RB Josh Jacobs is the catalyst for the Raiders attack. Jacobs has 633 yards and six scores on the ground, averaging 5.7 per carry. After a total of 192 yards over the first three games, Jacobs has at least 140 rushing yards in each of his last three outings.

Jacobs is a power back, but has outstanding vision and elusiveness. He’s most effective on off-tackle plays, especially over the left side, and consistently breaks tackles for extra yardage.

The Raiders have some talented depth with rookie Zamir White and veterans Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah. But make no mistake, Jacobs is the key to the offense. He’s responsible for 86% of the Raiders rushing output.

Las Vegas continues to struggle with stability along their offensive line. Veteran LT Kolton Miller is their best blocker, with rookie LG Dylan Parham showing nice potential. The rest of the line needs to do a better job of opening holes for Jacobs, who often has to evade tacklers in the backfield.

What to Expect

Sep 21, 2020; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled by the New Orleans Saints defense. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders have a very good quarterback in Derek Carr and some productive receivers. However, the key to their offense is the 24-year-old Jacobs. Las Vegas has averaged 33 points per game since making a greater commitment to their running game.

This is a Saints defense that gave up 137 yards rushing and nearly five yards per carry against an Arizona team that was playing fourth and fifth string running backs and backups at all three interior offensive line spots.

A once dominant New Orleans run defense has been bullied and shown pathetic tackling effort all season. The Saints face a big challenge with Carr and his receivers, but need to shut down Jacobs to have any realistic chance of coming away with a must-needed win.

