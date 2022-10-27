Saints Running Game to Challenge Physical Raiders Defense

The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a short-handed offense for the last month. Quarterback Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas have missed the last four games, WR Jarvis Landry three, WR Deonte Harty is on injured reserve, and LG Andrus Peat could miss extended time. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are back after missing a combined three contests, while rookie T Trevor Penning has yet to take a snap.

Despite the absences, the Saints have put up some solid offensive numbers. Their offense ranks third in the league with an average of over 398 total yards per game. New Orleans has been most effective with a physical ground attack. Unfortunately, the fact that the Saints have committed an NFL-high 16 turnovers has caused them to abandon their balance in some contests.

A 2-5 New Orleans team hosts the 2-4 Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday in a must-win for both clubs. The Raiders rank just 24th in total defense, allowing nearly 367 total yards per game. However, Vegas has been formidable against the run.

The availability of Thomas or Landry is not yet known as of mid-week. Even if they return, it’s vital that the Saints have a balanced attack. Here’s how their running game matches up against a tough Raiders defense.

New Orleans Rushing Attack

25 points per game (7th)

142 rushing yards/game (8th)

5.2 per rush (6th)

8 rushing touchdowns

41.9% 3rd Down Percentage (10th)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes past Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints had to abandon the run in the second half of a loss at Arizona last week. Before that they had rushed for a combined 463 yards in back-to-back games against Seattle and Cincinnati. New Orleans has been equally successful running to either the right or left side this season.

Veteran LT James Hurst and LG Calvin Throckmorton man the left side, while C Erik McCoy is in the middle. Much-improved RG Cesar Ruiz and Pro Bowl RT Ryan Ramczyk take care of the right.

All five are getting great push at the point of attack and opening key cutback lanes for their backs. All are also athletic enough to pull to either side and get outside effectively on screen passes.

Sixth-year RB Alvin Kamara has picked up the pace after a slow start. Kamara missed two games with a rib injury but has 251 rushing yards in the last three games, including a 103-yard outing on the ground and another for 99 yards. He leads the Saints with 351 yards rushing and has 19 receptions for 170 yards in the last three weeks.

The 27-year-old Kamara is effective inside, but is an explosive runner most dangerous off-tackle and in space. A terrific receiver, he’s a lethal threat to defenses all around the Saints offensive formation. Amazingly, Kamara has yet to score a touchdown in 2022.

New Orleans Saints quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill (7) against the Arizona Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill leads the Saints with six touchdowns, five on the ground and another throwing. Hill is second on the team with 276 yards rushing, including a 112-yard effort and three scores on the ground against the Seahawks. He combines a bruising running style with breakaway speed and can catch defenses off guard with his throwing ability.

Twelve-year veteran Mark Ingram is Kamara's backup and has 196 yards and a score on 51 carries. The franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, Ingram has lost much of his burst but is still effective between the tackles.

Raiders Run Defense

25 points per game (26th)

104 rushing yards/game (8th)

4.1 per rush (7th)

23 tackles for loss

44% 3rd Down Percentage (27th)

75% red zone percentage (30th)

Sep 13, 2021; Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) is brought down by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas has held two of their opponents under 100 yards on the ground, but has not allowed a 100-yard rusher. Only Derrick Henry (85) and Dameon Pierce (92) have surpassed 60 yards rushing against their defense.

The strength of the Vegas defense is their front seven. However, the Raiders traded big-bodied DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas this past week. They do still have adequate, albeit inexperienced depth, along the interior with Andrew Billings, Bilal Nichols, Kendal Vickers, Neil Farrell, and Matthew Butler. Ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones are better known as pass rushers, but have done a solid job of keeping runners from bouncing outside.

Vegas linebackers Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, and Jayon Brown are athletic and underrated defenders. Deablo leads the team with 59 tackles, 19 more than any other teammate. Perryman is a heavy hitter in the middle who led the Raiders in tackles last season.

Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury that's sidelined him the last two games. Blake Martinez is a capable backup that can step in on Brown's strong side if he can't go. Martinez isn't as athletic as Deablo or Perryman, but is a savvy veteran with the versatility to play inside or outside.

Strong safety Johnathan Abram is an old-school safety that struggles in coverage, but is like an extra linebacker in the box. Abram leads the Raiders with 30 solo tackles. Duron Harmon and Trevon Moehrig also provide excellent run support at safety.

What to Expect

Sep 21, 2020; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

These teams last met in week two of the 2020 season, a 34-24 Raiders win. The Saints averaged 5.9 yards per carry in that game, with Kamara rushing for 79 yards on just 13 carries. Kamara also had nine receptions for 95 yards in that matchup.

Las Vegas has a lot of size in the middle and will challenge the Saints interior blockers to get inside push. Look for New Orleans to attack the Raiders off tackle with Kamara and Hill. Tackles Ramczyk and Hurst should have the run blocking advantage there, with Ruiz and McCoy athletic enough to pull and give them an extra advantage.

Perryman and Deablo are outstanding in pursuit, but an extra pulling lineman increases the traffic they'll have to navigate to get to the ball carrier. Deablo is excellent in coverage, but I expect the Saints to use Kamara's receiving skills as an extension of their running game, especially on the strong side away from Deablo to test Perryman, Brown, and Martinez in space.

Teams that have had the most success against the Raiders have remained committed to the run. New Orleans wants to be a physical team with offensive balance, but to do so they'll have to have offensive success early and avoid falling behind by multiple scores.

In a must-win for the Saints, they'll need a balanced attack to take what could be a high scoring contest against Las Vegas.

