Saints Week-9 Opponent: Ravens Bully Bucs, Possible NFC South Logjam

After a third-straight loss, Tampa Bay gives New Orleans, Atlanta, and Carolina hope to take control of the NFC South. The Bucs fell 27-22 to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8 in the NFL.

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) is called for pass interference on Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller (10) in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense led 10-3 at intermission. However, they couldn't distance themselves from the Ravens.

An early 3rd quarter 9-play, 77-yard touchdown when Kenyan Drake caught a Lamar Jackson 5-yard pass to equal the score at 10-10.

Jackson ended a methodical 80-yard touchdown drive in 11 plays when he tossed a dart to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely toward the back of the endzone for a 17-10 lead. Likely had his first NFL touchdown and 77 yards receiving while subbing for the injured starter Mark Andrews.

After a Bucs field goal, Jackson and the Ravens used a mix of short passes and the run to wear down the Tampa Bay defense with 74 offensive plays and 453 total yards. 33 rushing plays from the Ravens contributed to an exhausted Bucs front seven.

Baltimore added another touchdown, while Tampa Bay could only record a field goal to answer for a 24-16 advantage with 4:54 remaining in the contest.

Tucker drilled a 30-yarder to extend the Ravens' lead 27-16 at the 2:12 mark.

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (92) in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

With 49 seconds left, Brady drove the Bucs to the game's final score when Julio Jones caught an 8-yard touchdown pass. Still, Tampa Bay would fail to convert its 2-point attempt, and the comeback rally ended with a 27-22 final score.

Tampa Bay's offense was out of sync most of the night, with dropped passes and miscommunication between Brady and his receivers. The Bucs registered 44 rushing yards compared to the Ravens' 231 rushing yards.

New Orleans will play Baltimore at home on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

The Ravens had issues on offense by converting only 3 or 6 red zone penetrations for scores. Jackson was 27/28 for 238 yards, two touchdowns, and rushed nine times for 43 yards.

Brady ended the game passing 26/44 for 325 yards and a touchdown. Evans (123 yards) and Godwin (75 yards) each had eleven receptions but were held without a touchdown.

New Orleans' defense must be aware of how Baltimore controlled the clock, especially in the second half, with a potent rushing attack from leading rusher Gus Edwards with 11 carries for 65 yards and Kenyon Drake's seven rushes for 62 rushing yards.

Baltimore is 5-3, and Tampa Bay falls to 3-5. By the end of Week 8, the NFC South could have a logjam with four teams sitting at 3-5 should New Orleans, Carolina, and Atlanta each win their respective games.

The Saints host the Raiders in Caesars Superdome at noon on Sunday, Oct. 30. Andy Dalton will start without the Saints' two top receivers, Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) in the lineup. On defense, starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Bradley Roby (IR) will miss the Raiders game.