Skip to main content

Saints Sign Taco Charlton

The Saints have added a former first-round pick to their pass rush group.

The Saints have had quite an active Monday. The first move they made involved a trade with the Eagles. Then, they brought in former Bucs safety Justin Evans. Now, they've added defensive end Taco Charlton, who broke the news via his personal Twitter and the signing was confirmed by a source.

Charlton spent last season with the Steelers, appearing in 11 games and starting one contest. He's a former first-round pick of the Cowboys, being selected 28th overall in the 2017 draft. He hasn't lived up to expectations, lasting only two seasons in Dallas before bouncing around with the Dolphins and Chiefs for one-year stints. 

The Saints have loaded up on defensive talent during free agency, as they've added their sixth new defensive player since the start of the new league year. It's a bit interesting that they'd add a pass rusher to the mix, as they seemed pretty set there. So, going into the draft, New Orleans has Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Payton Turner, Carl Granderson, and Taco Charlton.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentavius Street was also another addition to the defensive line, but we'll see where he ultimately ends up. New Orleans also added Jaleel Johnson, so it's their third defensive line add from free agency. The Saints are certainly setting themselves up for an interesting draft.

Read More Saints News

Saints Draft (2)
Editorial / Opinion

Aggressive Saints Are Not Waiting for Tomorrow

By Kyle T. Mosley24 minutes ago
USATSI_17037592_168388561_lowres
News

Saints and Eagles Pull Off Major Trade of Draft Picks

By Bob Rose2 hours ago
Dai'Jean Dixon
News

Saints to Host Pro Day for Louisiana Universities

By Kyle T. Mosley5 hours ago
USATSI_2133764_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

A Look Back at Sean Payton's First Draft With the Saints

By Bob Rose9 hours ago
USATSI_7618059_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Dennis Allen's Draft History as Head Coach

By Bob RoseApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17070338_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Bring Back P.J. Williams

By John HendrixApr 2, 2022
USATSI_16567053_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Sign DT Jaleel Johnson

By John HendrixApr 2, 2022
New Orleans Saints, Training Camp
News

Saints Offseason Workout Dates Announced

By John HendrixApr 1, 2022