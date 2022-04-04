The Saints have had quite an active Monday. The first move they made involved a trade with the Eagles. Then, they brought in former Bucs safety Justin Evans. Now, they've added defensive end Taco Charlton, who broke the news via his personal Twitter and the signing was confirmed by a source.

Charlton spent last season with the Steelers, appearing in 11 games and starting one contest. He's a former first-round pick of the Cowboys, being selected 28th overall in the 2017 draft. He hasn't lived up to expectations, lasting only two seasons in Dallas before bouncing around with the Dolphins and Chiefs for one-year stints.

The Saints have loaded up on defensive talent during free agency, as they've added their sixth new defensive player since the start of the new league year. It's a bit interesting that they'd add a pass rusher to the mix, as they seemed pretty set there. So, going into the draft, New Orleans has Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Payton Turner, Carl Granderson, and Taco Charlton.

Kentavius Street was also another addition to the defensive line, but we'll see where he ultimately ends up. New Orleans also added Jaleel Johnson, so it's their third defensive line add from free agency. The Saints are certainly setting themselves up for an interesting draft.

