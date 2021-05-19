New Orleans Saints Transactions: May 17-18

Sports Illustrated home
Saints Transactions 2021: May 17-18

The New Orleans Saints and NFL officially announced several transactions on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18.
The New Orleans Saints and NFL officially announced several transactions on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18.

TRANSACTIONS - May 17

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Burrell, Eric, DB - Wisconsin

ASSIGNMENT VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

MIAMI

  •     Williams, Trill, DB - Syracuse from NEW ORLEANS

CLAIMING DEADLINE: 4:00 p.m., N.Y. Time, Tuesday, 5/18/21

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Crawley, Ken, DB - Colorado
  •     Murphy, Kyle, T - Stanford
  •     Neal, Lorenzo, DT - Purdue
  •     Poling, Quentin, LB - Ohio

TRANSACTIONS - MAY 18

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Burrell, Eric, DB - Wisconsin

RESERVE LIST ADDITION

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Hoffman, Alex, G -Carroll, Mont.

         Reserve/Retired

