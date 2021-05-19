New Orleans Saints Transactions: May 17-18

Saints Transactions 2021: May 17-18
The New Orleans Saints and NFL officially announced several transactions on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18.
TRANSACTIONS - May 17
TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
NEW ORLEANS
- Burrell, Eric, DB - Wisconsin
ASSIGNMENT VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
MIAMI
- Williams, Trill, DB - Syracuse from NEW ORLEANS
CLAIMING DEADLINE: 4:00 p.m., N.Y. Time, Tuesday, 5/18/21
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Crawley, Ken, DB - Colorado
- Murphy, Kyle, T - Stanford
- Neal, Lorenzo, DT - Purdue
- Poling, Quentin, LB - Ohio
TRANSACTIONS - MAY 18
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Burrell, Eric, DB - Wisconsin
RESERVE LIST ADDITION
NEW ORLEANS
- Hoffman, Alex, G -Carroll, Mont.
Reserve/Retired
