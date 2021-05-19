New Orleans Saints Transactions: May 17-18

The New Orleans Saints and NFL officially announced several transactions on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18.

The New Orleans Saints and NFL officially announced several transactions on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18.

Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

TRANSACTIONS - May 17

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

Burrell, Eric, DB - Wisconsin

ASSIGNMENT VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

MIAMI

Williams, Trill, DB - Syracuse from NEW ORLEANS

CLAIMING DEADLINE: 4:00 p.m., N.Y. Time, Tuesday, 5/18/21

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Crawley, Ken, DB - Colorado

Murphy, Kyle, T - Stanford

Neal, Lorenzo, DT - Purdue

Poling, Quentin, LB - Ohio

TRANSACTIONS - MAY 18

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Burrell, Eric, DB - Wisconsin

RESERVE LIST ADDITION

NEW ORLEANS

Hoffman, Alex, G -Carroll, Mont.

Reserve/Retired

What happens next for the Saints? Don't miss out on any Saints news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Saints news delivered to your inbox!

▶ Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

▶ Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​

▶ For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

▶ Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews​