Saints Training Camp Transactions, Tryouts, and Transcripts from Week 5

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints transactions reported to the NFL and media call highlights in Week 4 of training camp from August 23, 2020, to August 30, 2020.

KEMON HALL, DB
Aug 24, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Kemon Hall (37) defends Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Gary Jennings (11) during the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Owner tests positive for COVID-19

gayle benson covid
Credit: New Orleans Saints

TRANSACTIONS

8/30/2020 - Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured:  Jalen Dalton, DT (North Carolina) - Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

8/30/2020 - Reserve/COVID-19: Dwayne Washington, RB (Washington)

8/29/2020 - Free Agent Signing:  T.J. Carter, DE (Kentucky); Anthony Lanier, Anthony, DE (Alabama A&M);  Wynton McManis, LB (Memphis)

8/29/2020 - Waivers:  Dalton, Jalen  DT (North Carolina), Injury  

8/29/2020 - Released:  Darrin Paulo, T (Utah)

8/26/2020 - Released:  Tino Ellis , DB (Maryland), From Reserve/Injured with Injury Settlement

8/25/2020 - Free Agent Signing:  Kemon Hall, DB (North Texas)

8/24/2020 - Released: Nigel Bradham, LB (Florida State) 

saintsnews_118560034_340018577191476_111218332518075054_n
New Orleans Saints QBs - Brees, Winston, and Hill

TRYOUTS

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported New Orleans had tryouts this week.

8/27/2020

  1. T.J. Carter, DE (Kentucky)
  2. Mike Hull, LB (Penn State)
  3. Jan Johnson, LB (Penn State)
  4. Anthony Lanier, DE (Alabama A & M)
  5. Cameron Malveaux, DE (Houston)
  6. Wynton McManis, LB (Memphis)

TRANSCRIPTS/MEDIA CALLS

Emmanuel Butler, WR

Butler's second season with New Orleans.  He was a training camp star, but fell short within the preseason games.  He remained on the team's practice squad.

What's the biggest thing or most significant thing you learned from last year?
"I feel like the most significant thing that I learned is just the way that you have to prepare to be able to be successful at this level. Just everything that goes into game week, everything that goes into the offseason, everything that goes into studying and being on your A-game really. Just the preparation that it takes to be the best ultimately and to be the best team, to be the best player that I can be. I feel like that is really where I learned a lot, just learning about how much it takes to reach the goals that I want to reach."

Joe Lombardi, Saints Quarterbacks Coach

Can you tell us about Jameis Winston's development, just what you've seen from the last time we talked to you and getting all this field work the last two weeks?
"Yeah, he just keeps getting better and more comfortable and playing faster, playing fast and playing smart. And it's good to see he's doing well."

*Transcripts courtesy of the New Orleans Saints PR Department

