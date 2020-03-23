Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Sean Payton and Michael Strahan talk about Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Kyle T. Mosley

On Monday morning, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton visited with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan via video to discuss his fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).  Coach Payton confirmed the test came back positive he contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, March 19th.   He was tested on last Monday, but told Strahan, he had a strong belief the test would come back positive for the virus.  

Payton said his initial symptoms were that he had "more chills, I had a little low grade fever, certainly felt like I had the flu."  Sean Payton on Good Morning America

Payton told Strahan it's been a week with the virus and he has seen progress in his recovery.  The 56-year-old NFL coach, told GMA that he feels better each day, and had not had any respiratory issues.  He spoke with the Saints' team doctor about his symptoms and they believed he did have the virus and not the flu.  Payton is still is experiencing fatigue.

 

IMPORTANCE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING

Michael Strahan asked Sean Payton about the importance of social distancing for the young to elderly.  Payton mentioned that he understands the seriousness of the virus and how people should not be careless because some can be carriers and transmit the virus to others.  

Coach stated "there's common sense here, there is too much science and too data for us to be ignoring."  Sean Payton on Good Morning America

As Sean Payton has been resting and battling COVID-19, the team has been busy in free-agency this past week.  The notable signings were QB Drew Brees, S Malcolm Jenkins, WR Emmanuel Sanders, and DT David Onyemata.  They also placed the first-round tender offer for restricted free agent QB Taysom Hill.

The New Orleans Saints will continue to add players via free agency and concentrate their scouting efforts on the NFL Draft which is still scheduled for April 23, 2020.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Emmanuel Sanders couldn't pass up opportunity the Saints presented

Emmanuel Sanders spoke very highly of Drew Brees, Sean Payton, and how he plans to do whatever it takes to help the Saints reach their ultimate goal.

John Hendrix

by

Dillon88

Brees and Saints remain favorites despite Brady's arrival to the NFC South

The rivalries within the NFC South have always been likened to college football in the south, where the traditions between teams and fans are bitter, tense, and epic. The 2020 NFC South will not be any different. The new faces entering the NFC South will keep these traditions alive and kicking, but new twists.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Scotto

Saints Re-sign Safety D.J. Swearinger

New Orleans bolsters secondary depth with veteran re-signing

Bob Rose

by

emacuptwn3$

Signing free agent WR Emmanuel Sanders will change Saints draft strategy

When New Orleans signed free-agent WR Emmanuel Sanders, this acquisition opened the door for Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis to consider selecting a quarterback in the first-round of the NFL Draft.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

BREAKING NEWS: New Orleans Saints to Sign Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders

Saints ink WR Emmanuel Sanders who is a big-time threat for their receiving corps.

Bob Rose

by

CaliforniaSaint

Sean Payton's Fingerprints are on the Sanders and Peat signings | Mike Detillier Interview

Mike Detillier gave Kyle T. Mosley, of the Saints News Network, his views on the Emmanuel Sanders and Andrus Peat free agent signings by the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Scotto

Ex-Saints Player Kyle Turley's new Cannabis Business

Life was a rocky road for former Saints player Kyle Turley during and after his playing days in the NFL. Turley turned to CBD and has opened his own cannabis dispensary in California under the Shango brand ecosystem.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Coach Gerry

Saints' Sean Payton tests positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Sean Payton reveals to ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's tested positive for coronavirus.

John Hendrix

by

Johnny Football

Andrus Peat and Saints agree to 5-year, $57.5 million contract

Andrus Peat return to the Saints on a 5-year, $57.5 million deal that includes $33 million in guarantees.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose

Alvin Kamara's Market Value, Pt. 2: Will the Running Backs' Market affect Kamara?

The current state of the running back market is in decline. Let's examine if the falloff for running backs will have any affect on Alvin Kamara going forward with the Saints.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Bob Rose