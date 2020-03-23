Sean Payton and Michael Strahan talk about Coronavirus (COVID-19)

On Monday morning, Saints Head Coach Sean Payton visited with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan via video to discuss his fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Coach Payton confirmed the test came back positive he contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, March 19th. He was tested on last Monday, but told Strahan, he had a strong belief the test would come back positive for the virus.

Payton said his initial symptoms were that he had "more chills, I had a little low grade fever, certainly felt like I had the flu." Sean Payton on Good Morning America

Payton told Strahan it's been a week with the virus and he has seen progress in his recovery. The 56-year-old NFL coach, told GMA that he feels better each day, and had not had any respiratory issues. He spoke with the Saints' team doctor about his symptoms and they believed he did have the virus and not the flu. Payton is still is experiencing fatigue.

IMPORTANCE OF SOCIAL DISTANCING

Michael Strahan asked Sean Payton about the importance of social distancing for the young to elderly. Payton mentioned that he understands the seriousness of the virus and how people should not be careless because some can be carriers and transmit the virus to others.

Coach stated "there's common sense here, there is too much science and too data for us to be ignoring." Sean Payton on Good Morning America

As Sean Payton has been resting and battling COVID-19, the team has been busy in free-agency this past week. The notable signings were QB Drew Brees, S Malcolm Jenkins, WR Emmanuel Sanders, and DT David Onyemata. They also placed the first-round tender offer for restricted free agent QB Taysom Hill.

The New Orleans Saints will continue to add players via free agency and concentrate their scouting efforts on the NFL Draft which is still scheduled for April 23, 2020.