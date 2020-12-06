Taysom Hill throws his First NFL Touchdown

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill tossed his first touchdown to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in the first quarter of the Saints at Falcons game.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill tossed his first touchdown to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith for 15 yards in the first quarter of the Saints at Falcons game.

New Orleans and Atlanta went 3 and out on their first two possessions in the first quarter. After a third-down penalty on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Garrett, the Saints extended their second drive of the game.

Hill scampered 43 yards to the Falcons 15 yard line. One play later, QB Taysom Hill threw the first NFL touchdown of his career. He located WR Tre'Quan Smith on a crossing route in the middle of the endzone, untouched by a Falcons defender.

The last time Hill passed for a touchdown was with BYU in November of 2016.