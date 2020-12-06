NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Taysom Hill throws his First NFL Touchdown

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill tossed his first touchdown to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in the first quarter of the Saints at Falcons game.
Author:
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill tossed his first touchdown to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith for 15 yards in the first quarter of the Saints at Falcons game.

New Orleans and Atlanta went 3 and out on their first two possessions in the first quarter. After a third-down penalty on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Garrett, the Saints extended their second drive of the game.

Hill scampered 43 yards to the Falcons 15 yard line. One play later, QB Taysom Hill threw the first NFL touchdown of his career. He located WR Tre'Quan Smith on a crossing route in the middle of the endzone, untouched by a Falcons defender.

The last time Hill passed for a touchdown was with BYU in November of 2016.

USATSI_15249246_168388561_lowres
News

Taysom Hill throws his First NFL Touchdown

Game Day Blog (9)
Game Day

Week 13 Saints vs. Falcons: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

Week 13 Keys to Victory Roundtable
Game Day

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Falcons in Week 13

SNN Halftime Report (1)
News

Saints at Falcons Pregame Report in Week 13 [LIVE STREAM]

Saints Injury Report Week 13 (1)
Game Day

Week 13: Saints Inactives

USATSI_13649936_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Falcons: Key Matchups

(COPY) Questions Linger about Taysom Hill
Editorial / Opinion

Taysom Hill: Questions are Lingering

Saints QB Drew Brees defeats Bears
News

Report: Drew Brees Could Return by Week 14 for Saints-Eagles

Pre-Game Report (3)
Game Day

Saints vs. Falcons: Pregame Report