Taysom Hill Invests in Gabb Wireless to Protect Kids from Screen-Time Addiction

Before Taysom Hill gets ready to battle for the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback role, he will fight to protect kids from screen-time addiction with Gabb Wireless.

Gabb Wireless™, the first and largest company to provide a safe cellular network and phones designed for kids, announced that it had closed a $14 million round of funding. Sandlot Partners and New Orleans Saints quarterback, Taysom Hill, led the Series A round for Gabb Wireless.

HILL ON WHY HE INVESTED

In the Gabb Wireless announcement, Hill revealed his personal reason for becoming an investor.

“As an investor, Gabb checked all the boxes with its impressive growth, founding team, and total addressable market,” said Taysom Hill. The Saints quarterback continued, “But so much more than that for me is the emotional side of the investment. I love the idea that we can help build something to help save kids in an area that has so much need and demand. My wife Emily and I try to be pretty selective of who we tie our brand to, and when considering the chance to invest and partner with Gabb, it was a no-brainer for us and something that we are extremely excited about.” Taysom Hill

SANDLOT ON PARTNERSHIP

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Sandlot Partners and Taysom Hill, who share our passion to drive impact and provide solutions to the growing screen addiction among adolescents,” said Stephen Dalby, Gabb Founder & CEO. “Sandlot has a strong track record of fueling growth and adding value to their portfolio companies. Taysom’s accomplishments as a BYU and Saints quarterback are well documented, and he’s also very impressive off the field and will be a great brand ambassador for the younger demographic Gabb is targeting.”

Founded in 2018, Gabb Wireless is a rapidly growing cellular network company that provides safe technology for kids. Gabb’s products are the only safe offerings in the phones-for-kids niche, filling a clear gap in the market by targeting an underserved demographic. With a mission to solve the growing screen-time addiction among adolescents, Gabb creates the safest technology for kids.

As kids grow, Gabb offers age-appropriate products that keep families connected, give kids freedom, and provide parents peace of mind. With a price point of under $100, Gabb phones are an affordable choice for a kid’s first phone. Learn more at www.gabbwireless.com.

The information on Taysom Hill's investment was provided by SnappConner PR.