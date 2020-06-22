Taysom Hill's "Timing" is where he needs to grow as a QB

"We have seen his growth as a quarterback and it's exciting." - Saints QB Coach Joe Lombardi on Taysom Hill

This offseason the New Orleans Saints invested $21M into QB and do-it-all offensive weapon Taysom Hill. The verdict is still out on whether or not Hill is the future of the franchise after Brees. However, Jay Glazer reiterated that Hill is the Saints next QB in May.

“Sean Payton loves him but it's not just him, the whole team loves him, not just Sean Payton. When he's in the game, watch the other players on the sideline, watch their reaction. They all get up and stand on the sidelines to watch him. I think Sean was always hoping to unleash him on the league without anyone seeing him before but now we’ve seen it with Lamar Jackson. He’s a bigger Lamar Jackson.” Fox Sports' Jay Glazer on Taysom Hill

On Thursday, Saints QB Coach Joe Lombardi discussed Taysom Hill and the current QB room with media. The grandson of football great, Vince Lombardi, spoke about the importance of securing Hill for the next two years and with how he can grow as a QB.

"We're very excited to have him. I think we're excited about his future. We are definitely excited about his future. And so, yeah, I think getting that commitment to him, him feeling that commitment from the team and knowing that we have him around for a couple more years, yeah, it makes us sleep a lot better." Joe Lombardi on the importance of re-signing Hill.

"A lot of it is just timing of plays, like when you're in the pocket and you're so used to seeing how Drew (Brees) plays. We get spoiled with that. Like when the ball comes out of his hand and there's an anticipation level and there's a trust level. And I think he went a long time where it was always like, man, you could have gotten rid of it, a hitch earlier, let's say. And he's got such a strong arm you often would catch up to it. Or maybe the ball arrived at the same time that it would have (similar timing to when) Drew threw it because he just threw it faster, but he was later. And maybe his eyes stuck there a little bit too long, which may give a defensive back time to break on it." Joe Lombardi on what Hill needs to do to continue development

Drew Brees & Taysom Hill will be joined by newcomers Jameis Winston and Tommy Stevens in the QB room in 2020. The belief is that Hill and Winston will duel in training camp for the Saints #2 QB role. Hill is expected to continue in his "Swiss Army Knife" role but has to continue to make strides at QB if he wants to be Brees' successor.

"The biggest jump and there's a number of things, but if you wanted to highlight one thing, it was that ball was coming out of his hand earlier with consistency. And so it's an anticipation, it's a trust. It's a recognizing the defense." - Joe Lombardi on Taysom Hill's

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.