New Orleans Saints Odds on 2nd-Round Position Pick

Vegas oddsmakers set the lines on the New Orleans Saints second-round draft choice.

OddsChecker released the odds for every NFL team's pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The New Orleans Saints selected Payton Turner at the defensive end position in the first round. The team's brass valued Payton Turner's prototypical size and length as an edge rusher.

Vegas ranked New Orleans picking a defensive lineman (+350) at #2, behind cornerback (+250) in drafting positions for the first round. Most NFL analysts, including myself, projected the Saints would draft either a cornerback or linebacker.

On the second day of the 2021 NFL Draft, the cornerback position is a favorite for the Saints to draft at No. 60. Next would be a wide receiver, safety, linebacker, offensive lineman, or defensive lineman.

In the NFC South, Atlanta is preferred to select a defensive lineman (+210) and Carolina an offensive lineman (-135). The Bucs are returning all of their starters from their Super Bowl championship roster. The oddsmakers view Tampa drafting a defensive lineman, linebacker, or offensive lineman at +210.

The betting odds for the New Orleans Saints in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft:

Cornerback (-115) Wide Receiver (+430) Safety (+600) Linebacker (+750) Offensive Lineman (+750) Defensive Lineman (+1000)

New Orleans Saints fans were frustrated after they drafted a defensive end, Payton Turner. Their need for a cornerback is still at a premium for the Saints. There are great value picks remaining like LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB Jabril Cox, DT Christian Baremore, CB Asante Samuel, Jr., DB Elijah Molden, WR Elijah Moore, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Rondale Moore.

It appears cornerbacks and offensive lineman could rule the second day of the draft. New Orleans definitely may be a major player on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Saints News Network will report on the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft at www.saints.media.