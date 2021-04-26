SNN Roundtable: If the Saints Stay Put at #28, Who Do They Select?

The New Orleans Saints hold eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, the most they have held in a single draft since 2015. Though some believe the Saints could use their picks to move up in the first round, who should they select if they were to stay put at pick #28? The Saints News Krewe discusses...

JOHN HENDRIX

© Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints are going to have a big decision to make on the first night of the draft, and their pick is going to instantly go under a collective microscope, whether it's fair or unfair. New Orleans is at an interesting spot heading into this season, and their needs seem pretty clear going into the draft. We know the tendency suggests that New Orleans will trade up to make a pick, but let's assume for a minute that they stay put. Naturally, the way the board plays out will dictate which area they choose to address.

Linebacker and cornerback seem like the most pressing needs, but there's an argument to be made for wide receiver, as well as defensive tackle. Although the others aren't as strong, the pick can be looked at a couple different ways. If New Orleans has a legitimate shot to land a free agent cornerback that's out there, like the popularly linked Richard Sherman, then maybe they don't have to go so high at 28th for one. If there's a reunion on the way with Kwon Alexander, then the argument could be made there too.

However, the smart pick at this current point in time leans more for a cornerback, and that looks to be someone like a Greg Newsome II or Caleb Farley if they fall. Asante Samuel Jr. could also be one to keep a watch on. If it were linebacker, then Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Zaven Collins, and Jamin Davis could be the pick. No matter how you look at it going into the first night, New Orleans should absolutely come up with a strong starter who should make an immediate impact for the new season.

BOB ROSE

Oct 27, 2018; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) misses a pass for a touchdown as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) defends during the first half at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

A CORNERBACK! It's the biggest need on this team...By Far. If New Orleans stays at 28, Newsome or Farley could still be on the board but it's a big risk. If all four of the top cornerback prospects are gone at 28, I'd rather see them reach slightly for Georgia's Eric Stokes or Asante Samuel Jr. of Florida State than select a player at any other position.

KYLE T. MOSLEY

Nov 28, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamin Davis (44) comes up with a fumbled ball during a football game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 28, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Keeping the 28th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft could be a goldmine for New Orleans. Especially if teams panic and overdraft a player or if trades disrupt the flow of the draft, No. 28 could turn into a sweet spot.

The draft is deep with receivers, and chasing one would not be a wise move. Loomis and Payton need to retool. I believe the goal is to find an athlete with rare qualities that will be an immediate starter.

How would a 6-4 and 234-pound tackling machine at linebacker suit the Black and Gold? His muscular frame gives way to blazing speed at 4.37 and 4.41 seconds in the 40. Better yet, he broad jumps 11-feet and skies in the air with a 42-inch vertical leap.

He was the 3rd-leading tackler (102) in the SEC - many consider it the most difficult collegiate conference in football. Jamin jammed receivers in coverage with three interceptions and two passes defended. His presence alongside Demario Davis would neutralize match-up problems with larger running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers.

Davis is bright, smooth, instinctive, and has a great defensive name, JAMIN!!! Stay put, and it instantly becomes the Davis Brothers Show in the Saints linebacking corps in 2021.

Who knows, one day, he could become Demario's heir in New Orleans.

BRENDAN BOYLAN

© Alicia Devine/Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Saints most glaring need headed into the draft comes at the cornerback position. After releasing Janoris Jenkins this offseason, New Orleans has yet to fill the void of "Jack Rabbit" who secured 3 INTs in the Black and Gold last season. Luckily for the Saints the 2021 NFL Draft class is loaded with defensive back talent but there seems to be a major drop from tier one to tier two prospects.

If the Saints stay put look for them to monitor how the board falls for cornerbacks, especially as some may slide because of injury history. The most likely to fall to #28 is Florida State's Asante Samuel, Jr. who would be an immediate plug and play for the Saints. Samuel is my pick if the Saints stay at pick 28 but I have a itch they will move up on Thursday night.

