NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Potential Superstar Defender With Pick No. 8

The New Orleans Saints are in a good spot as a franchise, which is a shock considering they were in a horrible spot at this time last year.

Still, the Saints landed a franchise offensive tackle, Kelvin Banks Jr., in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft before selecting their franchise quarterback, Tyler Shough, in the second round.

Now they need to repeat this draft success in the 2026 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With pick No. 8 in the first round, Podell projected the Saints would land Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. to bolster their defense.

Rueben Bain Jr. is the dream NFL draft target for the Saints at pick No. 8

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Eight-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Cameron Jordan turned back the clock to lead the Saints with 10.5 sacks in 2025, but he's 36 years old and set to become a free agent. Either way, New Orleans needs to plan for life after Jordan," Podell wrote. "Yes, Bain is a little undersized in the wingspan department, but that doesn't slow him down. Yours truly watched in person as Bain mauled Ohio State's offensive tackles over and over again in the Cotton Bowl.

"His superpowers are his play strength, leverage and array of pass-rush moves. Bain will rotate through a rip move, stutter step and powerful hump move to pressure quarterbacks, which he did 83 times in 2025 -- the most in college football. He leveled up against high-level competition with five of his 9.5 sacks coming in the College Football Playoff."

Bain has been the subject of a lot of draft buzz because of his notably short arms in comparison to other edge rushers in the draft class and in the NFL.

But it's all been blown out of proportion.

This measurable matters, but it's not the end all, be all. Bain might not be worth the first or second overall pick because of the risk that comes with slightly shorter arms, but he's still a monster defensive end.

Bain's tape shown showcase his ability and potential much better than his height, weight, arm length, or hand size. And his film is up there with the best of them this draft class.

If he's available for the Saints at pick No. 8, it would be a no-brainer. Bain is a top five player in the draft class. Landing him would be a dream for the Saints and their defense.