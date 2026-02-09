Saints Mock Draft: New Orleans Lands Star WR to Pair With Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints are heading in the right direction as a franchise right now, which seems shocking considering where they were a year ago.

This time last year, the Saints had no franchise quarterback and no direction. Now they have Tyler Shough under center, and it seems like he's prepared to be their starter for years to come, but he's going to need some help around him if he wants to see any sustainable success.

That means the Saints need to upgrade their running back room and their wide receiver room this offseason. There are plenty of options available in free agency, but the Saints might want to turn to the NFL Draft to find the players they need.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

PFF's Max Chadwick put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft shortly after the Super Bowl ended. With the No. 8 pick in the first round of the draft, Chadwick predicted the Saints would select Arizona State standout wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Jordyn Tyson is the perfect draft target for the Saints

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Saints should be excited about quarterback Tyler Shough, whose 74.6 PFF overall grade in 2025 led all rookie signal-callers and was a top-20 mark overall," Chadwick wrote. "New Orleans secures more talent for him here in Tyson, who generated an 89.5 PFF receiving grade over the past two years. "

This is going to be a very intriguing pick for the Saints, depending on who's available.

If all the wide receiver prospects are available, the Saints might lean for Ohio State's Carnell Tate over Tyson, but Tate is being mocked slightly higher than Tyson. There's also a chance the Saints go after Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Still, if Tyson is their pick, it's a step in the right direction for the Saints. Their offense would be much better with the physical beast that Tyson is in their starting lineup. He would provide the big red zone threat that the Saints need. Pairing him alongside the versatile Olave would give the Saints a quality one-two punch.

More NFL: Saints' Derek Carr Linked to Shocking Reunion With AFC Team