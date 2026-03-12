Demario Davis Says Goodbye to Saints After Joining Jets

It's going to be difficult for the New Orleans Saints to replace Demario Davis in 2026.

The five-time All-Pro entered free agency this offseason and ended up signing a deal with the New York Jets to go back to where his career began. On the Saints front, he spent the last eight seasons in New Orleans and was a superstar on the field and off of it. Even at 37 years old, he can still play. He racked up 143 total tackles in 2025, a new career high.

The Saints will have to find a way to replace the production. They got a head start by signing linebacker Kaden Elliss. But, more importantly, they'll have to find a way to replace his voice in the locker room. Davis as a leader for the franchise and was great in the community. It'll be tough to see him elsewhere in 2026, but he made sure to send a message to New Orleans and opened up about the exit.

The former Saints star opened up

Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"It’s hard to find the right words for what this city has meant to me," Davis wrote on Instagram. "Eight years ago, I arrived in New Orleans with a dream and a deep belief that if I worked hard and trusted God’s plan, everything would unfold the way it was meant to. What I didn’t know then was just how deeply this organization and this community would shape me. Over the years, we’ve grown together. We’ve faced adversity and celebrated incredible moments along the way. Through every season, my goal was simple: represent this city the right way, lead with integrity, and give everything I had every time I stepped on that field. ...

"Walking away from a place that feels like home is never easy. But after a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with my family, I believe this next step is where I’m being called. It was the honor of a lifetime to represent this city and this community. You embraced my family as your own, and for that, we are forever grateful."

You can read his entire message right here.

Davis will certainly be missed in New Orleans.