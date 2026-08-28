Saints vs. Cowboys Preseason Finale: TV, Radio, Time and What to Watch For

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Heading into their final preseason matchup on Friday at 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, the New Orleans Saints will face the Dallas Cowboys to wrap up exhibition play for both franchises.

The Saints remain winless in preseason action at 0-2, having dropped games to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams . Conversely, Dallas holds a 2-0 record following victories over the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

With the regular season rapidly approaching and Sunday's roster trim deadline looming, New Orleans still has several key evaluation questions to resolve.

Here are the game time, broadcast information, and what to watch for in tonights game.

When and Where?

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (22) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Friday, Aug. 28, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

How to Watch Saints vs Rams on TV

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore reacts during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: WVUE FOX 8

Broadcasters: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Jon Stinchcomb (color analyst) and Kelly Crull (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live to the Saints vs. Cowboys on Radio

Sep 29, 2017; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints former running back Deuce McAllister speaks on the main stage during NFL on Regent Street. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

The Biggest Thing to Watch For

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) scrambles from the pocket and fumbles the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avoiding silly mistakes.

The Saints must eliminate unforced errors to establish consistency moving forward. After drawing 12 penalties for 96 yards against the Los Angeles Rams last week—a recurring issue for a team that ranked fourth in pre-snap penalties last season—cleaner play has become an urgent priority. In fact, New Orleans accumulated more penalty yardage than rushing yards during that contest, highlighting a major lack of discipline.

The disciplinary issues surfaced immediately: within the opening 10 plays against the Rams, New Orleans was flagged for unnecessary roughness, holding, and offensive pass interference. Additionally, a false start occurred in front of a sparse crowd at SoFi Stadium. While these mistakes occurred during a preseason road trip, the environment will shift dramatically when the team faces hostile, packed houses in Detroit and Baltimore to open the regular season.

The offense also struggled significantly in the red zone, failing to capitalize or score on three separate opportunities inside Los Angeles territory:

On the second-half opening drive, New Orleans advanced to the Rams' 6-yard line, but Rams safety Alex Cook intercepted Spencer Rattler 's pass intended for tight end Treyton Welch and returned it 100 yards for a pick-six touchdown.

's pass intended for tight end and returned it 100 yards for a pick-six touchdown. Later in the half, the Saints reached inside the Rams' 10-yard line again, but running back Ty Chandler fumbled after a 3-yard run, allowing Los Angeles to recover at their own 3-yard line and end the scoring threat.

fumbled after a 3-yard run, allowing Los Angeles to recover at their own 3-yard line and end the scoring threat. With 37 seconds remaining, New Orleans had one final chance to put points on the board, but Tanner Brown missed a 39-yard field goal attempt.

New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Sat. Aug. 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (L 24-20)

Sat. Aug. 22: @ Los Angeles Rams (L 24-20)

Fri. Aug. 28: @ Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., FOX

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