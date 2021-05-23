New Orleans Saints Podcasts Playlist of the Week May 17-23

The top New Orleans Saints related podcasts of the week from May 17-23 of 2021.

The top New Orleans Saints related podcasts of the week from May 17-23 of 2021. Great content from our interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche, to Locked on Saints with Ross Tucker, Who Dat Confessional's Reve, After Further Review interviews Mike Detillier, Nick Underhill, Jordy Culotta, T-Bob Hebert, and The Sports Coma's Big Q delivers hard-hitting commentary on the New Orleans Saints.

BAYOU BLITZ: STEVE WYCHE ON JAMEIS WINSTON

Wyche addressed the New Orleans Saints quarterback competition and how Jameis Winston has to develop as a starting quarterback.

LOCKED ON SAINTS - PAULSON ADEBO IS CB2?

Ross Jackson discusses the Trill Williams saga that led to him being claimed by the Miami Dolphins rather than the initial report that he'd be heading back to New Orleans. That situation led the New Orleans Saints to reunite with a familiar face in the secondary.

AFTER FURTHER REVIEW - EXTENDING RAM AND LATT?

Mike Detillier joins AFR to discuss the latest offseason moves with the New Orleans Saints and react to the latest LSU recruiting news. Mike D gives us his thought on Saints rookie DE Lorenzo Neal Jr and the undrafted free agents CB's. Mike also discusses the timeframe on when we can expect the Saints to agree to contract extensions with Ryan Ramczyk and Marcus Williams.

WHO DAT CONFESSIONAL - EARLY ROSTER PREDICTIONS

TSC, BIG Q: WHERE ARE THE CORNERBACKS?

Big Q covers the New Orleans Saints latest news & notes. In this edition we cover the Saints latest rookie mini camp signings, the resigning of DB Ken Crawley, Hardest Schedule Ranking & more..



OFF THE BENCH: CB TARGETS

T-Bob Hebert breaks down the top NFL free agent cornerbacks the New Orleans Saints could sign in 2021 to start with Marshon Lattimore. Should the Saints go after Richard Sherman, Josh Norman, Steven Nelson, or another Free Agent Cornerback?

NICK UNDERHILL: MIKE TRIPLETT, GUEST

Mike Triplett joins Nick Underhill this week to share his thoughts on the Saints' offseason.

JORDY CULOTTA: JEFF DUNCAN, GUEST

Jeff Duncan of The Athletic joins The Jordy Culotta Show. He discusses why we should trust the New Orleans Saints draft process after some fans were left scratching their heads following the 2021 NFL Draft.

FOOTBALL GAMEPLAN: SAINTS DRAFT GRADES 2021

Emory Hunt's gives us the Football Gameplan Scouting's 2021 NFL Draft Grades on the New Orleans Saints.

