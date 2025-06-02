Sam Darnold Credits Brock Purdy for Helping Him Have Breakout Year With Vikings
Between Sam Darnold's turbulent stints with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers and resurgent season with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold had a one-year stop with the San Francisco 49ers. After getting thrown into dysfunctional situations to begin his career, Darnold had the opportunity to sit behind 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on a Super Bowl team and learn as a backup.
Though learning under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for a year has been considered a factor in Darnold's breakout season with the Vikings, Darnold also says that Purdy was very helpful in his turnaround. Darnold specifically credited Purdy for helping him learn to prepare and study as a quarterback.
“Brock helped me a ton,” Darnold told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “With certain things of how to prepare and even just watching him play. Just how he processes on the field and all those certain things ... I give Brock a ton of credit in showing me the ropes that way. He showed me so much in how to prepare and how to study. He was so helpful that way.”
"I think his poise,” Darnold added, naming a trait he admires about Purdy. “Whether he made a good play, a bad play, you celebrate on the field with your teammates, you get pumped, but then you come right back to the sideline and you have the same demeanor. That was something I always admired about Brock."
Darnold certainly showed increased poise with the Vikings in 2024, which helped him lead Minnesota to a 14–3 record and wildcard playoff berth. With the tutelage of another great offensive coach in Kevin O'Connell, Darnold put up easily the best year of his career and made the Pro Bowl for the first time.
Darnold has since joined the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5 million contract, where he will look to continue utilizing the lessons he's learned from Purdy, Shanahan and O'Connell as he begins the next chapter of his career.