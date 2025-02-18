SI

Saquon Barkley Delivered Fiery, NSFW Speech to Eagles the Night Before Super Bowl

Tim Capurso

Barkley speaking to the Eagles the night before Super Bowl LIX.
Barkley speaking to the Eagles the night before Super Bowl LIX. / Screengrab Twitter @MySportsUpdate
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a dominant, 40–22 victory in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs. Powered by some aggressive play-calling on offense and a defense that destroyed the Chiefs' offensive line and got to three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles were in control seemingly from the start en route to the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

In the days since the Eagles' victory, it quickly became clear that Philadelphia, which lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII back in 2023, was playing with a chip on its shoulder, as well as a confidence that it would not be denied this time.

That much was apparent after the Eagles shared a video of several players, including Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson and Saquon Barkley, making speeches the night before the big game.

Barkley's speech, passionate and NSFW, was especially memorable.

Barkley's claim that the Chiefs had not yet seen a team like the Eagles proved to be a prophetic one.

Philadelphia outplayed Kansas City to win the big game, but the extra juice that the Eagles had going into the game can't be discounted when talking about the result.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL