Saquon Barkley Delivered Fiery, NSFW Speech to Eagles the Night Before Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a dominant, 40–22 victory in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs. Powered by some aggressive play-calling on offense and a defense that destroyed the Chiefs' offensive line and got to three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles were in control seemingly from the start en route to the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.
In the days since the Eagles' victory, it quickly became clear that Philadelphia, which lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII back in 2023, was playing with a chip on its shoulder, as well as a confidence that it would not be denied this time.
That much was apparent after the Eagles shared a video of several players, including Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson and Saquon Barkley, making speeches the night before the big game.
Barkley's speech, passionate and NSFW, was especially memorable.
Barkley's claim that the Chiefs had not yet seen a team like the Eagles proved to be a prophetic one.
Philadelphia outplayed Kansas City to win the big game, but the extra juice that the Eagles had going into the game can't be discounted when talking about the result.