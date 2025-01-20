Saquon Barkley Followed Epic Game vs. Rams by Gifting Game Ball to Young Eagles Fan
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley received one of two NBC game balls after the Birds' 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and it shouldn't shock anyone who watched the contest as to why. The 27-year-old ran for 205 yards and two 60+ yard rushing touchdowns, wowing fans, pundits, and fellow ballers alike in the process. He is also now the first player in NFL history to have four rushing touchdowns over 60 yards against a single opponent.
But after exiting the field, Barkley then pretty immediately handed his newly-earned game ball off to a young fan, whose excited reaction is worth watching.
Take a peek at that below, per Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein:
Talk about a classy moment from Barkley. But to be fair, if he keeps playing like this, he'll definitely have more game balls coming his way soon enough.