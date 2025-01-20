SI

Saquon Barkley Followed Epic Game vs. Rams by Gifting Game Ball to Young Eagles Fan

A dominant performance followed by a classy gesture.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley gifting game ball to kid on Jan. 19, 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley gifting game ball to kid on Jan. 19, 2025. / Jori Epstein / Twitter / Screenshot
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley received one of two NBC game balls after the Birds' 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and it shouldn't shock anyone who watched the contest as to why. The 27-year-old ran for 205 yards and two 60+ yard rushing touchdowns, wowing fans, pundits, and fellow ballers alike in the process. He is also now the first player in NFL history to have four rushing touchdowns over 60 yards against a single opponent.

But after exiting the field, Barkley then pretty immediately handed his newly-earned game ball off to a young fan, whose excited reaction is worth watching.

Take a peek at that below, per Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein:

Talk about a classy moment from Barkley. But to be fair, if he keeps playing like this, he'll definitely have more game balls coming his way soon enough.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

