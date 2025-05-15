SI

Saquon Barkley Had One-Word Message for Derrick Henry After Ravens Extension

Running backs supporting running backs.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry on December 1, 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry on December 1, 2024. / Patrick Smith/Getty Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had nothing but praise for his contemporary Derrick Henry after the latter signed a lucrative two-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

"Yesssir," Barkley posted in response to the news, which keeps King Henry in Baltimore through the 2027 season.

It's nice praise coming for Saquon, considering he and Henry were locked in a tight race for the most rushing yards last season. Henry finished with an impressive 1,921 yards on the ground, though he was edged out slightly by Barkley's 2,005.

Still, the Ravens RB is the league's active rushing leader, with 11,423 yards across 136 career games with both the Tennessee Titans and the Ravens.

In March, Barkley signed a contract extension with the Eagles worth $41.2 million, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Henry's deal obviously comes in under that, but it's still a solid payday for a key piece of the Ravens' offense.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL