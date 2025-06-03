Saquon Barkley Explains Why He’s Totally Unconcerned With ‘Madden Curse’
Although the evidence can be hard to ignore, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley sounded totally unconcerned by the thought of the so-called "Madden curse" after he was revealed as the cover star for Madden 26.
Speaking on NFL Network's The Insiders on Monday, Barkley detailed a bit more about the moment he got the call, his experience recreating his backwards hurdle during the photoshoot, and his thoughts on the infamous curse, which is said to cause a subsequently less productive and/or injury-riddled season for whoever's on the cover.
"Nah, I'm a believer in God. That's my mindset to be completely honest," Barkley said, asked if the curse at all factored into his decision to accept the cover. "I've had injuries before. I tore my knee. I stepped on a foot and rolled my ankle, was out for four to six weeks, and there was no curse then. That's just how life works. You're going to have your ups and downs. But my mindset [coming in] is work, do what I need to do, and the rest is in God's hands."
Watch that response starting at 6:33:
Now, there is "evidence" of this curse as recently as last year, when San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was selected as the cover star for Madden 25. After a stunning 1,459-yard, 14 touchdown campaign in 2023-24, McCaffrey played just four games in 2024-25, thanks to Achilles issues that kept him out for most of the season.
That said, other recent cover stars—like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady and Josh Allen—didn't flail or flounder the season following their respective appointments. Sure, maybe you could point to certain shortcomings, but there weren't terrible injuries or total flops, either.
So you be the judge—curse, or just bad luck? At least we know which Saquon is picking.