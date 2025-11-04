Sauce Gardner's Brother Shared CB's Instant Reaction to Being Traded to Colts
The Jets shocked the NFL world on Tuesday when they traded away All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts in exchange for two first-round picks. It’s a rich return for an elite player, to be sure, but nobody expected New York to trade arguably the best player on the roster at the deadline even amidst a rebuilding season. Yet it happened. Indianapolis now has a true No. 1 corner and the Jets get some big-time assets to keep adding talent to the roster.
The trade wasn’t just a surprise for those outside the building, too. It turns out Gardner was as shocked as anybody. His brother and agent, Allante Gardner, shared the star cornerback’s instant reaction to getting traded with Jets reporter Rich Cimini. He was “stunned” but “understands it’s a business.”
“Sauce Gardner was stunned by the trade, per his brother and agent Allante Gardner, who told me he learned of the deal around 12:15 in a call from the Jets,” Cimini wrote on social media. “They had no inkling before that, he said. Sauce has no negative feelings toward the Jets; he understands it's a business, Allante said. Sauce did get a call from Aaron Glenn.”
Cimini additionally provided a direct quote from Allante on his brother’s attitude following the trade.
“I called Ahmad,” Allante said. “He's in great spirits. I told him this is a business decision and he understands that. The Jets made a business decision. They couldn't turn it down and Ahmad deserves to be on a winning football team.”
It certainly does seem like the Jets got an offer they could not refuse. Gardner is an excellent player and only 25 years old, but New York is still quite far away from fielding a competitive team. Even a cornerback as talented as he cannot win games on his own and the Jets need talent in general way more than they need a lockdown cornerback.
At least Gardner will be playing meaningful football. The Jets have never finished above .500 with Gardner on the roster. The Colts are 7-2 already and seem fated for a deep playoff run. It means expectations will be significant for the star cornerback right off the bat but he has a chance to make big plays in big games, something that’s still a long time coming in New York.
This trade will have ramifications for years to come. For now, Gardner’s brother indicates he’s at peace with the decision.