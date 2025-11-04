Sauce Gardner Contract: How Much Colts Owe All-Pro Cornerback After Trade with Jets
The Colts landed All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner from the Jets on Tuesday in an NFL trade deadline blockbuster. Luckily for Indianapolis, Gardner comes with a contract extension already in the bag.
Gardner’s arrival will reshape the Colts’ secondary, turning it into a strength, especially when starter Charvarius Ward is back in the lineup. While the team’s new addition will bring elite cover skills, he also won’t be cheap. Gardner agreed to a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension with New York before the season started. That deal made the 25-year-old the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
The deal to land Gardner was pricey. Indianapolis gave up two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, while also importing their new star cornerback’s massive contract.
Sauce Gardner’s contract details
Gardner’s $120 million deal included $40.5 million in guaranteed money at signing and $85.4 million in total guarantees. The deal carries an average annual value of $30.1 million.
Despite being a two-time All-Pro, Gardner is being paid the league minimum for the rest of the season and will play on his fifth-year rookie contract option in 2026. The contract extension won’t actually kick in until the 2026 season. That’s when things get pricey.
According to SI’s Albert Breer, Gardner will make $25.5 million in 2026, $24.95 million in 2027, and $20.2 million in 2028. While the Colts owe that money, Gardner’s cap hit is only $9.5 million for 2026, though his deal has a $20 million option bonus and a $10 million option bonus in 2027. It also contained a $13.75 million signing bonus.
Additionally, Gardner is owed $30.1 million in 2029 and 2030, but there would be no cap hit if the Colts release him. If the two sides like their pairing, it’s almost certain his deal will be reworked within the first two years.
If Gardner plays to an All-Pro level, his contract will be worth it for the Colts. As will the price they paid to get him.