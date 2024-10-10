Sauce Gardner Used One Word to Describe His Reaction to Jets Firing Robert Saleh
The New York Jets fired Robert Saleh in the aftermath of their disappointing defeat against the Minnesota Vikings, though it seems not everyone was happy to see the team's head coach ousted.
Star cornerback Sauce Gardner was among those who were caught off guard by Jets owner Woody Johnson's decision to part ways with Saleh just five weeks into the season.
Saleh is the only head coach Gardner has played under in the NFL, and to see him let go by the organization was a big surprise for the 24-year-old, who admitted he was "shocked" by the news.
"If I'm being honest, we're doing it for him still," said Gardner of Saleh, via ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.
Gardner made clear how important Saleh's presence was to him early into his career, going as far as to say that his coach "changed my life."
Saleh, formerly the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, had been at the helm in New York since 2021. He amassed a 20–36 record as the team's head coach, often dealt a bad hand. After a 2–3 start to the 2024 season in which the Jets were hopeful of emerging as Super Bowl contenders with Aaron Rodgers back in the fold, Saleh was shown the exit door.
Jeff Ulbrich is set to take over as interim head coach, and reports indicate it's possible he'll be considered for the full-time role if his interim stint is successful. While Ulbrich is reportedly popular among players within New York's locker room, Gardner made clear that Saleh is still an important figure to him both on and off the field.