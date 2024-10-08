Robert Saleh Was ‘Blindsided’ By Jets Firing
Robert Saleh was fired on Tuesday morning after three-plus seasons as the head coach of the New York Jets. While the team had struggled quite a big during his tenure, the move still came as a surprise to many fans and media members.
Robert Saleh was also shocked to learn the news this morning according to Jay Glazer. The FOX NFL insider reported that Saleh told him he was "blindsided" when owner Woody Johnson showed up in his office to deliver the news on Tuesday morning.
Saleh had tried to guide the Jets through three lean years before he was let go today. In his first season, he was paired with rookie Zach Wilson. In his second season, his quarterbacks were Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White and for one game Chris Streveler. Things were supposed to get easier in 2023 when Aaron Rodgers arrived, but he was lost for the year after a few plays.
This year with a healthy Rodgers the offense has continued to struggle to move the ball or score points. Now two days after Rodgers threw three interceptions in London, Saleh is out of a job. You can understand why he might be the one most surprised to hear that.