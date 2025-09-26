Seahawks Kicker Uses Not-Quite-Banned Smelling Salts Before Game-Winner vs. Cardinals
The Seahawks beat the Cardinals on a last-second game-winning field goal by kicker Jason Myers on Thursday night. His 52-yarder as time expired came one drive after he missed a 53-yard field goal that left the door open for an Arizona comeback.
Myers made three of his four attempts duing the game, but after missing the previous kick, Myers turned to smelling salts to wake himself up for the game-winner. The Amazon broadcast showed him using the infamous stimulant as he walked onto the field. He was shown making that face that everyone makes as the scent wakes them up.
Smelling salts have been a fixture on NFL sidelines forever, but the league made headlines during the preseason when it was reported they were banning them. The NFL quickly walked that back clarifying that teams were just no longer allowed to provide them to players. George Kittle was among the players who made a stink about the stink.
So as long as Myers brought that from home and can provide a receipt the Cardinals will not be able to protest the result.