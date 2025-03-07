Seahawks Reportedly Talked to AFC West Team About Potential DK Metcalf Trade
The Seattle Seahawks were rocked by hard-hitting news this week when star wide receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade from the organization after six seasons.
Metcalf, 27, is under contract with the Seahawks through 2025 and is coming off a productive year in which he fell just shy of recording his third straight 1,000-yard receiving season. Seattle has agreed to let Metcalf explore his options this offseason, and one team in the mix could feature a familiar face hoping to lure the veteran wideout.
The Las Vegas Raiders have talked to the Seahawks about a possible Metcalf trade, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Seahawks general manager John Schneider also reportedly named the 2025 NFL draft as a tentative deadline for dealing the star.
If Metcalf does end up on another NFL team this upcoming season, the Raiders make a lot of sense for a rather obvious reason: the Seahawks veteran would be reunited with coach Pete Carroll. Carroll coached Metcalf for five years from 2019 to '23, and during that span Metcalf received two Pro Bowl nods and helped the Seahawks earn three playoff berths.
The Raiders are currently in rebuild mode following a pitiful 4–13 campaign and will have several roster priorities this offseason, including finding a starting quarterback. Whether Las Vegas plucks a young signal-caller in the draft in April or trades for a veteran, a vertical threat like Metcalf would automatically upgrade the team’s offense, one that ranked near the bottom of the league in 2024 with 303.2 total yards per game.