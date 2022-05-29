Analysis: 5 Most Improved Opponents on Seahawks' 2022 Schedule

Already set to face a tough schedule, Seattle's slate of games has only become more difficult due to several upcoming opponents loading up on talent in free agency and the draft. Which teams stand out as the most improved?

In the midst of organized team activities, the start of the regular season may seem distant for NFL fans. But with training camp now only two months away, it won't be long before the Seahawks and all 32 teams return to action in September.

After turning the page from the most successful extended run in franchise history, a rebuilding Seattle squad faces a daunting schedule featuring out of conference matchups against the loaded AFC West, challenging games against the NFC South, and of course, six brutal contests against divisional foes.

Looking at the Seahawks' schedule as a whole, which of their upcoming opponents improved their roster the most from the start of the new league year through the 2022 NFL Draft?

1. Denver Broncos © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Most Notable Additions: Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory Best Draft Pick: Nick Bonitto The most obvious improved team on Seattle's schedule, the Broncos finally found a franchise quarterback seven years after Peyton Manning retired by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seahawks in a blockbuster trade in March. The nine-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer immediately gives them one of the league's top signal callers with a bevy of weapons on the outside, including speedy receiver Jerry Jeudy, behind a strong offensive line anchored by tackle Garrett Bolles. His arrival should turn them from a cellar dweller into a viable division title contender. Wilson wasn't the only big addition made by Denver during free agency either, as the team invested a five-year, $70 million contract in pass rusher Randy Gregory and bolstered its interior line signing former 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones. Even without a first round pick, they landed another quality edge rusher selecting Nik Bonitto out of Oklahoma in the second round to help chase down all of the talented quarterbacks found in the AFC West. This new-look roster may need time to gel, but no team improved more at the most important position in the sport. 2. Las Vegas Raiders © Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Most Notable Additions: Davante Adams, Chandler Jones Best Draft Pick: Dylan Parham Reuniting quarterback Derek Carr with his close friend and former Fresno State teammate, the Raiders dealt a first and second-round pick to the Packers to acquire Davante Adams in March and signed him to five-year, $140 million extension. Adams will join an offense already featuring dynamic tight end Darren Waller, standout slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, and running back Josh Jacobs, giving Carr no shortage of weapons at his disposal running new coach Josh McDaniels' offense. Defensively, the Raiders doubled-down on their pass rush, signing former All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. Joining forces with rising superstar Maxx Crosby, they should have one of the best one-two rushing tandems in the NFL. While the team did lose a few key starters in free agency and only made five picks in the draft, this was a ready-made contender that only got better by adding arguably the best receiver in football and a top-tier pass rushing force. 3. Los Angeles Chargers © Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Most Notable Additions: J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack Best Draft Pick: Zion Johnson The Raiders weren't the only AFC West squad to further build around their franchise quarterback, as the Chargers took a slightly different path to fortify their roster to compete in the league's fiercest division. After re-signing standout receiver Mike Williams to a new three-year deal, general manager Tom Telesco traded a second-round pick and future sixth-round pick to the Bears for Khalil Mack, bringing the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year back west to team up with Joey Bosa. Days later, they splurged on their secondary by handing ball-hawking All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million contract. Offensively, the Chargers used the draft to reinforce their offensive line and run game, selecting versatile guard Zion Johnson in the first round and using a third-round pick on shifty back Isaiah Spiller. Both players have a good shot at starting at some point as rookies. Former Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett also signed a one-year contract to catch passes from Justin Herbert and will get to face both of his previous employers in 2022. 4. New York Jets Most Notable Additions: Laken Tomlinson, D.J. Reed Best Draft Picks: Ahmad Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson Coming off a disappointing first season under coach Robert Saleh, the Jets suddenly look like a sleeper to watch in the AFC East. Armed with two top-10 picks, including one they received from the Seahawks in the Jamal Adams trade, they snagged cornerback Ahmad Gardner with the fourth overall selection and gave quarterback Zach Wilson another viable target selecting receiver Garrett Wilson 10th overall. Later in the round, general manager Joe Douglas swung a trade to move back into the first round a third time and added defensive end Jermaine Johnson, providing the team with another talented pass rusher. In the second round, they also upgraded their run game by picking running back Breece Hall, who should start on day one. Away from killing it in the draft, the Jets also made a couple of key additions in free agency. After a couple strong seasons with the 49ers, Tomlinson will join a much-improved offensive line as an anchor in the interior, while Reed should start opposite of Gardner in an overhauled secondary. The key to a true turnaround will be Wilson's development, but the front office did what it needed to do to build around the young quarterback and give him the best chance at success. 5. New York Giants © Art Stapleton/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Most Notable Additions: Mark Glowinski, Tyrod Taylor Best Draft Picks: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal Shaking up the roster with a new coach in Brian Daboll, the Giants took advantage of having two top-10 picks by attacking the trenches and shoring up two critical areas of need. Once viewed as a potential No. 1 overall pick, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux should be an immediate starter chasing after the likes of Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts in the NFC East. Evan Neal, who started at both tackle spots as well as guard at Alabama, should be a fixture on New York's offensive line for years to come. Both players will be building blocks for what the organization hopes will be a budding contender in the near future. What prevents the Giants from being higher on this list? They still have Daniel Jones at quarterback and while Daboll may be able to work similar magic to what he did with Josh Allen and the Bills, he hasn't proven to be anything more than a marginal starter in his first three seasons. With salary cap-related issues, the franchise also didn't make many moves in free agency to improve the team, though former Seahawks guard Mark Glowinski should be a slight upgrade in the interior offensive line protecting Jones. Honorable Mention: Detroit Lions © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Most Notable Additions: Deshon Elliot, DJ Chark

Best Draft Picks: Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams

Like the Giants, the Lions didn't necessarily make any big splashes in free agency and they still have long-term questions at quarterback with Jared Goff coming back for a second year as the starter. But coach Dan Campbell has an exciting young squad to work with and after a strong finish to the 2021 season, the arrival of pass rushing phenom Aidan Hutchinson and blazing fast receiver Jameson Williams as first-round picks could help the team push for a playoff spot earlier than expected.

Ultimately, with Williams possibly missing part of his rookie year coming back from an ACL tear and noteworthy holes on the roster still left to fill, Detroit probably remains a year or two away from contention. But with players buying what Campbell is selling and a lot of intriguing young pieces on both sides of the ball, this will be a team nobody wants to play in 2022.