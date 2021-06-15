Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profile: Josh Johnson

Coming off a disappointing injury-plagued senior season, the former Louisiana Monroe star will be looking to rediscover his 2019 form and if he's able to do so, he could make things uncomfortable for several of Seattle's veteran backs in training camp.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Josh Johnson, Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 209 pounds

2020 Stats (at Louisiana Monroe): 321 rushing yards, four touchdowns in eight games

If Johnson would have entered the NFL Draft two years ago, he likely would have been selected at some point on day three after a monster junior season for the Warhawks. The bruising back amassed 1,288 rushing yards while averaging 6.5 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns, finishing 13th in the nation in rushing yards and earning Second-Team All-Sun Belt recognition. But he opted to return for his senior season and unfortunately, injuries and a bout with COVID-19 hindered him substantially as his yards per carry plunged to 3.6 and he barely eclipsed 300 yards. An underwhelming pro day didn't help his stock and he wound up going undrafted, quickly signing with the Seahawks as a priority free agent.

Best Case Scenario: Rediscovering his 2019 form, Johnson gives his best Chris Carson impersonation, turning in several head-turning performances in exhibition games running through and around defenders. Proving himself capable on special teams and showing enough receiving chops to be a potential third-down back option as well, he outplays Travis Homer and steals a roster spot out of camp.

Worst Case Scenario: Unable to separate himself in a crowded backfield, Johnson struggles to earn playing time in exhibition games and the team waives him after the final preseason game, ultimately choosing to re-sign fellow undrafted rookie B.J. Emmons to the practice squad instead.

What to Expect in 2021: Built with a short, compact frame, Johnson can be a nightmare to tackle between the tackles and plays faster than his 4.61 40-yard dash would suggest. He's also a proficient pass protector and despite minimal production as a receiver in college, he's flashed quality hands during Seattle's OTA practices. The Seahawks have an abundance of talent and experience in front of him in Carson, Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas, and Homer, but those traits give him a legitimate chance to push for a roster spot in spite of the crowded depth chart. If he's able to stay healthy, carves out a role on special teams in some capacity, and runs the ball well in preseason games, he could make Collins, Dallas, Homer, or even Penny sweat a little bit and find his way onto the 53 for Week 1 in Indianapolis.

