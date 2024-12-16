Sean McDermott’s Postgame Speech After Bills' Win May Cause Problems at Practice
The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions in a Week 15 shootout. Josh Allen was spectacular and the offense was unstoppable which forced Lions' coach Dan Campbell to attempt an early onside kick which no one—including Campbell once he saw the result—liked.
So there would be no rousing victory speech from Campbell in the postgame locker room. Instead that privilege fell to Sean McDermott who may have stepped in it while reminding his team how resilient they were this week.
"It is tough to win the in the NFL, man," said McDermott. "Tough to win in the NFL. And I'm going to tell you what, this group is resilient as heck, man. Didn't practice. Right? Had one practice this week. One practice."
*Players began to cheer.*
"Don't! Yeah, no. Don't. Don't," McDermott responded, realizing what he had said.
*More clapping and yelling*
"Hey, we may practice two-a-days this week," the coach threatened. Jokingly.
*Players jeer*
They say attorneys are never supposed to ask a question they don't know the answer to. Well, coaches are never supposed to point out to players that they can win without practicing.
The Bills mostly met virtually in the week leading up to their win over the Lions because of continued inclement weather in Buffalo. Good luck getting them back in the building to prepare for the 3-11 Patriots twice in the next three weeks with the division sewn up and a small chance to catch the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC's No. 1 seed.