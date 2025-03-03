Sean McVay Doesn't Close Door on Cooper Kupp Returning to Rams in 2025
Longtime Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp penned an emotional note on social media last month, announcing that Los Angeles was planning to trade him this offseason after eight years with the team.
Since then, the Rams also allowed quarterback Matthew Stafford to speak with other teams and assess his trade market value. The two sides ultimately restructured his deal to bring him back.
With the 37-year-old signal caller staying put—and head coach Sean McVay announcing that veterans Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein will also remain in L.A.—an offseason that looked to be a reset for the Rams has now turned into a "run it back.” This bodes the question: Could Kupp also return?
Sean McVay didn't shut the door when asked on Monday morning.
"I would never speak in absolutes," he answered.
Ironically, saying you'd never speak in absolutes is—in fact—an absolute.
While bringing the 31-year-old pass-catcher back would certainly appease Stafford, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is reporting that the quarterback's return to the Rams, "doesn’t change anything with Cooper Kupp." It sounds like they still plan on trading him.
Kupp has two years remaining on his current contract ans is due to make $20 million in 2025 and $19.85 million in '26.