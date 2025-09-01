Sean McVay Gives Matthew Stafford's Week 1 Status for Rams vs. Texans
Matthew Stafford has spent the past month or so dealing with an aggravated disc in his back, leaving his status for the Rams' Week 1 matchup vs. the Texans up in the air.
Los Angeles coach Sean McVay answered that question on Monday, though, by sharing that Stafford is expected to start for the Rams on Sunday in the season opener.
Stafford returned back to practices on Aug. 18 and has been seemingly progressing since then. It was important that the veteran quarterback got some practicing in with his Rams teammates, as he missed most of training camp with the back problems.
The 37-year-old is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles. Last season, he started in 16 games and threw for 3,762 yards. Stafford led the Rams to the divisional round of the playoffs where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles.