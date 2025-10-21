Sean Payton Eviscerates Officiating Crew After Broncos' Comeback Win Over Giants
Broncos head coach Sean Payton was not happy with the way that Sunday's historic 33-32 comeback win over the Giants was officiated.
Payton, who was out on the field letting the officials hear it after a touchy defensive pass interference call was made in the midst of the comeback, was levied a personal foul penalty for entering the field of play and arguing with the officials.
All's well that ends well, especially when scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter to make NFL history in a win. But Payton wasn't shy about letting his frustrations be known this week when asked about Sunday's game.
"That was silly," Payton said of the personal foul call. "I just felt like - I'm close with a number of people on that crew. It just so happens the last three times [they've had a Broncos game], the numbers haven't been good. I knew the [offsides penalty on Pat Surtain] was wrong. So that's hard because it made it first-and-5. It led to their first score. It's happened one other time. I just wanted them to hear me. You can't do that."
Payton knew he shouldn't have entered the field of play, but also felt like he was in the right with how the game was being officiated. If this crew is a part of another Broncos game later this season, it will certainly be interesting to see how the game is called and how Payton reacts to calls that are made throughout the contest.