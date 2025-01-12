Sean Payton and Vance Joseph Had Heated Exchanged During Broncos' Playoff Loss to Bills
The Buffalo Bills went on a 31-0 run after giving up a historic opening drive touchdown to the Denver Broncos in their wild-card matchup on Sunday. While Denver was within three at halftime, the Bills pulled away in the second half to win easily.
While it appeared referees were coming over to the Bills' bench to explain why they were missing calls, things were much darker on the Broncos' sideline. At one point in the fourth quarter coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had a heated discussion complete with arms waving and someone appearing to walk away upset.
The Broncos finished the regular season with the third-best scoring defense in the league, giving up just 18 points a game. They also gave up an average of 317 yards a game this season. The Bills scored 31 and gained 471 yards.
Now to see how Payton interacted with the team's offensive coordinator.