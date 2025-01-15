Several Top Cowboys' Coaching Candidates Haven't Received a Call From Jerry Jones Yet
The Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy parted ways on Monday after the head coach's contract expired. Now, Jerry Jones is off to the races to find his team's next signal caller.
NFL Network's Jane Slater provided insight into the Cowboys' coaching search in its early stages, which she mentioned Jones is leading on a "solo mission." Slater mentioned many of the rumored top candidates for the job, many of whom have yet to be in contact with the Cowboys' owner.
"It sounds like Jerry has been on a bit of a solo mission," Slater said. "He is picking up the phone and making calls. It's my understanding that he has not yet called Kellen Moore, he has not yet called Kliff Kingsbury, he's not yet called [Steve] Sarkisian down at the University of Texas."
She mentioned that Sarkisian, as well as the highly-rumored Colorado coach Deion Sanders, would both come with large buyouts for Jones to pay to get out of their current deals.
Another candidate named was the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who Slater mentioned has not gotten a call yet to her understanding.
Moore was the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019 to '22 and currently serves in the same role for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kingsbury coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to '22 and joined the Washington Commanders as offensive coordinator this season after one year at USC.
Sarkisian brought the nearby Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinal before they were eliminated by Ohio State on Friday. Texas finished ranked third in the final CFP rankings as Sarkisian makes a name for himself just down the road from Jones's Cowboys.
Jones is busy as he searches for Dallas' next head coach just a day after McCarthy's departure. Time will tell if he decides to give a call to some hot names for the job.