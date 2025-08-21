Shane Steichen Explains Why Anthony Richardson Won't Play in Colts' Final Preseason Game
Daniel Jones won the Colts' starting quarterback position over Anthony Richardson this week, essentially solidifying Richardson's role as the backup.
Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen was asked on Thursday if the team plans to play Richardson in the team's final preseason game on Saturday vs. the Bengals. Richardson will not compete in the game, and it sounds like for precautionary reasons.
"I think he's only one play away from going into an actual game, and we don't want to take a risk there in that situation," Steichen said.
Steichen's "one play away" comment stems from his explanation for why Jones won the role over Richardson in the first place. The coach noted that Richardson is just "one play away" from making big moves. They'd rather him show off that "one play" in the regular season than risk getting hurt in a preseason game.
Richardson's competed in both preseason games so far, so he's logged some playing time. The quarterback dislocated his pinky in the first game on the second drive of the game. He stepped in behind Jones in the second game, completing 6 of 11 passes for 73 yards.