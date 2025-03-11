Shannon Sharpe Tears Into Steelers' Mike Tomlin With Weird Kissing Analogy
Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 years and has never had a losing record during that time. However, things have been a bit bleak lately for the franchise in terms of postseason success as they haven't won a playoff game since 2016.
Tomlin and the Steelers had a good run for most of last season until they lost their final four games of the regular season and then fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.
The team is still figuring out it's quarterback situation heading into next season. While Justin Field agreed to a deal with the New York Jets on Monday, Russell Wilson is a free agent and might still return to the team. Aaron Rodgers is also a free agent and could land with the Steelers.
Shannon Sharpe went off on Tomlin during Tuesday's First Take, as he ripped the coach for being mediocre and then made a weird analogy about how the Tomlin experience in Pittsburgh has become like "kissing your girlfriend through a screen door." For real.
"We hear Mike Tomlin say all the time 'the standard is the standard.' Well in Pittsburgh, now the standard is mediocrity because what do we always highlight mike Tomlin with? He’s never had a losing season. That ain’t worth a damn," Sharpe said. "We don’t pay you to not have a losing season. We pay you the big bucks to win championships and they haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. … What is 9–8?. What good is that doing me? That's like kissing your girl through a screen door. That ain't doing nothing. There ain't no lips touching, you don't get to hold no hands. That ain't nothing, Stephen A. I need more from Mike Tomlin."
That was an analogy we sure didn't see coming but yeah, Sharpe's overall point about Tomlin and his lack of success lately when it counts is a valid one that will only pick up more steam if the Steelers can't win a playoff game this coming season.
You can hear Sharpe's full rant about Tomlin starting at around 16:00 of this video: