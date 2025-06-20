Shedeur Sanders Addresses Speeding Tickets at Cleveland Celebrity Softball Game
Shedeur Sanders has been pulled over for speeding twice this month. He was first cited for going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on June 5 and then was caught doing 101 mph in a 60 mph zone less than two weeks later. News of the earlier citation broke on Thursday ahead of Sanders's appearance at teammate David Njoku's annual celebrity softball game at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
Ahead of the game Sanders was hanging out with Cleveland rapper Doe Boy when he was asked about the speeding tickets. Doe Boy stuck up for Sanders, saying he was "just a regular kid" with Sanders responding, "I'm just a little boy."
After Doe Boy said Sanders did nothing wrong, the Browns quarterback tried to take back control of the message.
"He's talking about overall in life. You know I made some wrong choices personally I gotta own up to them. I made some not great choices." Sanders also said, "I learned" multiple times.
The Browns have said that Sanders will take care of the tickets.