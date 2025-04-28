Where Shedeur Sanders's Browns Jersey Sales Rank Among NFL Rookies So Far
Shedeur Sanders might not have been picked by the Cleveland Browns until the fifth round on Day 3 of the NFL draft, but that hasn't slowed his NFL jersey sales.
After the NFL draft weekend, the NFL Shop posted their top-10 best-selling jerseys from the draft, and Sanders ranked third among draft prospects. He was only behind former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Here's the full list of the NFL Shop's top-10 best-selling jerseys from the draft:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars DB/WR Travis Hunter (No. 2 pick)
2. Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward (No. 1 pick)
3. Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders (No. 144 pick)
4. Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty (No. 6 pick)
5. Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan (No. 8 pick)
6. New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart (No. 25 pick)
7. New York Giants EDGE Abdul Carter (No. 3 pick)
8. Green Bay Packers WR Matthew Golden (No. 23 pick)
9. Indianapolis Colts TE Tyler Warren (No. 14 pick)
10. Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland (No. 10 pick)
Sanders is the only player taken outside the first round to make the top-10 jersey sales list. None of the other Browns draft picks make the top-10, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was taken ahead of Sanders in the third round.
Of course, Sanders became the story of the draft when he shockingly fell to the fifth round. Though it wasn't too surprising to see him go undrafted in the first round, a fall to the fifth round was unexpected to say the least. Between Sanders's shocking fall and him getting pranked by the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, there was no player talked about more than Sanders during the three days of the draft. In turn, Sanders has produced massive jersey sales, and surely will be one of the most discussed rookies entering the 2025 season.