Shedeur Sanders Has Two Traits That the Browns Really Love
The Cleveland Browns like what they've seen from Shedeur Sanders during the draft process.
Despite rumors that have Sanders's draft stock dropping like a stone, the Browns are reportedly high on the Colorado quarterback.
On Wednesday, Browns insider May Kay Cabot wrote that Cleveland has been impressed with Sanders since they first met with him in January. And, unlike others, they didn't find him to be arrogant. He also possesses several qualities the franchise is looking for in its quarterback of the future.
"The Browns first met with Sanders one-on-one at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and came away impressed," Cabot wrote. "They didn't find him to be arrogant or brash, but confident and engaging. They liked all of the good things his Hall of Fame dad poured into him but appreciated that he's his own man. He exhibited the excellent leadership qualities they're looking for in a quarterback."
Sanders had a big year at Colorado as a senior. He completed 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards, with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while adding 10 rushing touchdowns.
Cam Ward and Sanders are currently locked in a battle to see which quarterback comes off the board first at the 2025 NFL draft.