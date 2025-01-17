Shedeur Sanders to Play for Coach of Top NFL Draft Team at East-West Shrine Bowl
Shedeur Sanders will have the opportunity to audition directly for a member of the Tennessee Titans staff as he contends to become the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Payton McCollum, an assistant wide receivers coach for the Titans, will serve as the quarterbacks coach of the West team in the East-West Shrine Bowl at the end of the month. The only member of the Tennessee staff that will work at the game, he'll have the opportunity to coach Sanders, the top quarterback participating in the game.
Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer and Missouri quarterback Brady Cook are also on the West team. The East features Auburn's Payton Thorne, North Dakota State's Cam Miller and Syracuse's Kyle McCord.
The Titans, who hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and are expected to consider both Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, are not the only QB-needy team represented on the West staff. New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will serve as head coach, while members of the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns—all of whom have top-seven picks in the first round—are on staff as well.
Sanders is the No. 17 player in Sports Illustrated's latest top 100 prospect rankings, but was projected as the No. 1 pick in SI's latest mock draft in early December.