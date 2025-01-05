Titans Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft With Loss to Texans
The Tennessee Titans officially captured the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after losing to the Houston Texans on Sunday. They finish the season with a 3–14 record.
The Titans have the New England Patriots to thank for earning the top draft spot. The Patriots, who held the No. 1 pick heading into Week 18, beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to drop to the No. 4 pick. The Titans jumped from No. 3 to the top spot because of strength-of-schedule tiebreakers over the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who both lost on Sunday.
This will be the first time the Titans have selected first overall since the team switched from the Houston Oilers in 1997. Tennessee had the No. 1 pick in 2016, but traded it to the Los Angeles Rams. There's still a possibility the Titans will trade the pick away again this year.
As for who the Titans could select, there's quite a few options. If Tennessee isn't happy with their quarterback room including Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, they could look to draft Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Miami's Cam Ward or Alabama's Jalen Milroe, to name a few. Otherwise, Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is a likely option for the No. 1 overall pick.
We'll see who the Titans select during the NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 24.