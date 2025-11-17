Shedeur Sanders Had Brutally Honest Statement About His Performance in NFL Debut
Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders finally stepped on to a NFL field for the first time on Sunday as he made his debut in the third quarter after Dillon Gabriel left with a concussion. And while he completed his first pass of his career on the very first play, things quickly got away from Sanders in Cleveland's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.
Sanders, who fell to the fifth round in last April's draft after many thought he'd be one of the first names called, was greeted by huge roars from the home crowd as he ran onto the field at the start of the second half.
He then hit hit Cedric Tillman for a short five-yard gain on his first snap from under center. But Sanders then completed just three more passes over the final two quarters. The Browns lost their 16-10 lead and and could only watch as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens rallied for the win.
Sanders finished 4-of-16 for 47 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. After the game he had a very honest assessment of his performance.
"I don't think I played good," Sanders said. "I don't think I played good at all. I think there's a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable with even throwing routes with Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. I think that was my first ball to him all year. But other than that, I just think overall, we just got to go next week and understand, so that we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do."
While Sanders definitely struggled in his debut, it shouldn't come as a surprise after Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the rookie hadn't taken any first-team reps at all since being drafted by the team. Sanders started off the year as the emergency quarterback behind Joe Flacco, who has since been traded to the Bengals, and Gabriel, who was taken in the third round of last April's draft.
If Gabriel is unable to go in Week 12, Sanders will make his first NFL start against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Sanders had more to say about his "rough" day against the Ravens:
"I think you've seen, it was just rough, overall," Sanders said. "It was a rough day, overall. But the thing that I was excited about is just being able to get out there. This is the first time I got hit since my last game at Colorado. So, just having that feeling back is good, and I feel fulfilled overall when it comes to being out there, practicing, going in between the lines, seeing what it's actually like.
"I know I'm made for it. I don't think there was a doubt in my mind that that final drive, [we were] going to go down there and score. Things happened and we didn't, but I was just excited because I knew what I was going to be able to do out there."
The Browns are now 2-8 after Sunday's loss.